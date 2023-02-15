The Examiner
Foam and exploration with a live soundtrack on show for Mona Foma dance performance

Alison Foletta
Updated February 16 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:00am
Performers Jenni Large, Erin O'Rourke, Georia Rudd, Anna Whitaker, Amber McCartney from Body Body Commodity. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Body Body Commodity will be an hour long dance performance held over Mona Foma in Launceston.

