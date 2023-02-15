Body Body Commodity will be an hour long dance performance held over Mona Foma in Launceston.
The dance is a look into capitalism and consumerism and the impacts on women, said choreographer Jenni Large.
"It's a team of mostly identifying women and we've had some really incredible discussions about how these things hit for each of us, and how it plays out in our daily lives," she said.
"Then how we want to kind of transport that in the creative sphere and for audiences."
This will be the first performance Ms Large has independently created, she has worked previously in Mona Foma events. Ms Large has also worked with sound designer Anna Whitaker previously.
Ms Whitaker will play live each performance, using her voice, sound engineering and an electric violin to create the ethereal sound the dancers move to.
"Mona Foma is such an incredible festival," she said.
"It's very adventurous, it's very exciting and it engages new and daring work, which I think is really important to be given a platform to be able to to experiment and try new things."
The hour long performance will be held at Earl Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday this coming weekend.
Tickets at: monafoma.net.au/body-body-commodity
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.