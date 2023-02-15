The Tasmanian Netball League's two Launceston clubs have fared well in the state's Australian Netball Championships squad.
Five Cavaliers players and four Northern Hawks members have been selected in the 25-player squad, with seven coming from Cripps Waratah and five from Coastal outfit Devon.
Cavaliers sister duo Esther and Eunice Kidmas earned the call-up as well as Paige O'Neill, Shelby Miller and Hayley McDougall, while Ashlea Mawer, Ellie Marshall, Monique Dufty and Kendall Jones are the Hawks' representatives.
Former Hawk and Cavalier Hannah Lenthall, who has now moved to the South Australian Premier League, was also named in the squad and is a member of Netball Tasmania's futures unit.
All 12 members of the futures, which also includes the Kidmas sisters, O'Neill and Marshall, have been named in the Australian Championships squad.
Releasing the squad on social media on Tuesday evening, Netball Tasmania said "the squad will train as a group of 25 until being narrowed to the final team in June".
Netball Tasmania hall of fame member Jon Fletcher will coach the side and Andrew Jackson will be his deputy, with the dates for the tournament yet to be confirmed.
Last year's championships, which were the inaugural ones after the event changed from the Australian Netball League, were held in August in Victoria.
Tasmania will be striving for their maiden victory at the titles after coming within six points of the Capital Darters in their semi-final last year.
Northern players Miller, Lenthall, McDougall and Marshall were all members of last year's team.
Alex Vinen, Ash Mawer, Ash Probert-Hill, Ash Turner, Chanelle Byers, Charlotte Walker, Ellie Marshall, Esther Kidmas, Eunice Kidmas, Gemma Collyer, Grace Pullen, Hannah Lenthall, Hannah Nivickas, Hannah Vinen, Hayley McDougall, Jess Earney, Jess Owen, Kendall Jones, Macy Goninon, Maddi Hay, Mady Dove, Monique Dufty, Paige O'Neill, Shelby Miller, Tyrah Bacon
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.