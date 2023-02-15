Parents called the first Drag Story Time at Launceston Library a "fabulous event".
The sold-out event on Wednesday saw young ones along with their parents hearing two stories from Tasmanian drag queen Miss Poppins.
There was also some craft time to make crowns after reading Frockodile and Whitney & Britney Chicken Divas.
Mum Georgie Byers brought her 3-year-old Willow, she said the story time was "brilliant".
"It was full of fun and laughter," she said.
"I hope it becomes a regular event, it was just fabulous."
Another mother came from Lilydale with her 6-month old Aisling, Bianca Considine said the event was a fun time.
"Miss Poppins did a really good job of making it exciting for the children," she said.
Ms Considine said it was "not at all inappropriate".
Executive Director Libraries Tasmania Sue McKerracher said story time sessions are designed to boost learning skills.
"Libraries Tasmania's Story Time sessions are designed to be a fun 30-minute program with books, stories, rhymes, action rhymes and songs. While the focus is on fun, we know reading to children helps develop their listening, memory and word skills," she said.
"Drag Storytime has featured at libraries around Australia, and it was organised by Libraries Tasmania as part of its work with the LGBTQIA+ community for the TasPride Festival.
"Libraries Tasmania embraces, promotes and actively supports diversity and inclusion for all."
To create a happy and safe atmosphere, North-West Pride had a bright and colourful welcoming party at the library, cheering on the young attendees and their guardians.
