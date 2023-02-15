Fair funding to support Tasmanians in need

The community services industry is critical to Tasmania's society, delivering essential services either instead of, or on behalf of, the Tasmanian Government.
The work we do keeps Tasmanians out of hospital, helps keep a roof over their heads, and supports them into employment.
But because many of the providers that operate in this industry are either charities or not-for-profit organisations, doesn't mean that they can operate in a way which defies the basic laws of commerce, or for that matter not fulfill their employer obligations.
They still need to pay staff, rent, fuel, insurance, electricity and all other manner of outgoings, just like any other business. And if at the end of the day their outgoings are more than their incomings, then they will need to either increase their revenue, or reduce costs by cutting services or shedding staff or both, just to continue operating.
This means turning Tasmanians away from essential services such as seeking housing support, mental health support, or being unable to provide food relief to help feed their family. At the moment, just like everyone else, these service providers are being smashed by skyrocketing costs due to high inflation. Unfortunately, this Financial Year the increase to the community services industry here in Tasmania was just 3%, which doesn't even come close to inflation which is now running at 7.7%.
For the past 20 years, annual indexation for the industry has been between zero and, when we do get it, peaked at 3%, while inflation has averaged 3.54% each year.
In practice, the gap between income and growth in our costs is even larger. For example, in the years 2020 and 2021, annual government indexation was 2.25%, while the majority of community service organisations was between 9.2% and 13.1% for each of those years. And as with many industries, COVID-19 made things worse, with an increase in demand compounding the pressure felt by inflation.
The reality is, there is no endless pile of cash for these providers to operate with, and there are no other service providers to step in to fill the gap.
Make no mistake, if we do not receive a fair and reasonable funding increase from the Tasmanian Government, the result will be more people presenting to Emergency Departments, more people living on the streets, and more Tasmanians without jobs.
Dr Charlie Burton is the Acting CEO of the Tasmanian Council of Social Service (TasCOSS).
