Possessing a price tag double what it was purchased for 18 months ago, the sale of an iconic George Street home could be a record-breaker, its real estate agent says.
The 180 George Street, Launceston property is on the market for offers around $4 million after being sold in an off-market transaction in August 2021 for $2 million.
Insitu Property owner Kristi Seymour, the real estate agent, said they were "certainly looking to set a record with the sale price".
"I guess the market hasn't been tested until now, and because it was an off-market sale we will discover what its true value is and find out as we receive market feedback," Ms Seymour said.
She said it was the first time the property had been placed onto the open-market.
"The current owner had purchased the property for $2 million in an off-market transaction," Ms Seymour said.
"At the time it had upset locals watching for the house to come onto the market."
She said the reason for sale was her client had a change in circumstances, having secured the house with "intentions to do something fantastic with it".
Six months ago, Ms Seymour said the owner had rejected an offer over the $3 million mark.
Despite it being freshly on the market, she said six local families had already viewed the house.
"My assumption is it'll be a local buyer," she said.
Real Estate Institute of Tasmania's December quarter 2022 figures back the assumption, with 81.5 percent of properties sold for over a million dollars being local acquisitions.
Images used on realestate.com show artist impressions, Ms Seymour said, only furniture was photoshopped into the images, apart from one of the facade.
It is a five bedroom property with two bathrooms on a 1440 square metre block and is not heritage listed. The house is also north facing, with views of the Tamar.
A home loan calculator suggests monthly repayments of $17,184 for the $4 million price tag.
The house is mostly free from demolition or extensions from previous owners.
Early Australian architecture houses and heritage style builds, such as George Street's, REIT president Michael Walsh said had been gaining value in the eyes of the public.
On the price tag, he said: "I think anyone should applaud a record-breaking price".
"It deserves it and shows how far we've come in Launceston over the last three to four years."
He said it would be difficult to tell whether it would set a benchmark, because properties of this type all offer something different.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
