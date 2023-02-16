Ever wanted to try a hemp-based gin and tonic or a bit of hemp on a hamburger?
The Tasmanian Hemp Association on Saturday, February 25 will give the public special access to the state's developing hemp industry as part of a community education day at an operating hemp farm at Epping Forrest.
The farm is part of a national trial where where 14 different strains of cannabis are being grown to ascertain how different varieties perform in the state's climate.
Tasmanian Hemp Association president Andi Lucas said visitors would learn about hemp texiles and the product's benefits as a superfood, which she described as a densely packed, nutritious, plant-based protein that aided heart health and joint inflammation.
"We just want to show people there's a whole range of ways you can be buying an amazing plant that's grown locally - Tassie has got a lot of farmers who grow hemp - and we just want to show those products to people so that they can incorporate them into their diets," she said.
"Hemp has been identified as an emerging industry and there really is just so much opportunity, but we need way more data and research."
Food will be provided by Burger Junkie with hemp beer produced by the Tassie Hemp Shop and hemp-based cocktails from the New Norfolk Distillery and Dead Man's Fingers.
TAFE students have contributed to a display at the event which has three original clothing designs using hemp fabrics and an electric guitar and amplifier made out of hemp will be on show.
Tickets to the community day are $60 which covers travel by bus to the event, entry, and food and beverages.
Buses will depart from Burnie and Hobart at 9am and from Launceston at 10.30am.
Students in years nine to 12 studying agriculture will be invited to an event on the Epping Forrest property the day before the weekend event.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
