Cradle project 'questions' over proposed cable way

There are serious questions over the future of the proposed Cradle Mountain cable way, a Liberal Senator says.
Tasmanian Senator Jonno Duniam said his concerns about the $60 million project followed developments in Senate estimates hearings on Monday.
He said the Albanese Government provided no assurances or clarity when he asked a series of questions.
"The Labor government had many occasions to confirm whether the cable way will go ahead, but they failed to do so," he said.
"It says to Tasmanians that they don't care about investment in our regions.
"The Albanese Government talked big at the election about their promises for Tasmania.
"Now is the time for them to assure Tasmanians that they are not forgotten in between election cycles.
"This would be Labor directly ripping out $60 million from Tasmania that was already banked."
Tasmanian Labor Senator Anne Urquhart said: "Does Senator Duniam understand that the state Liberal government has not yet provided the federal government with a proposal?"
State Parks Minister Roger Jaensch in late January said the cable way business case would soon be presented to the federal government.
The state government is still considering the business case and will forward it to the federal government once it is approved.
"The cable way represents a long-term investment that we want to get right," a state government spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"Significant work has been carried out by the Tasmanian government to prepare the business case for the project, as well as work to identify the required planning, environmental and development approvals.
"The project will be supported by an extensive stakeholder engagement and community consultation program.
"The Tasmanian government looks forward to working collaboratively with the Australian government to realise this exciting project for Tasmania."
Senator Duniam said: "We haven't seen one federal Labor politician advance this project since they came to government."
"With the deadline of April 30, we need action."
State Labor Deputy Leader Anita Dow in December criticised the state government for the project's long gestation.
