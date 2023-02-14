The Examiner
Bus driver's years of stress

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 14 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 4:59pm
Metro Tasmania chief executive officer Katie Cooper

A former Launceston Metro Tasmania bus driver has described his nearly two decades with the company, when he was subjected to regular abuse by passengers and other motorists, but received little in the way of support from the bosses at the state-owned company.

