A "life-changing" and "unique" opportunity - Rotary Tasmania's professional development exchange - is returning for the first time since COVID-19.
The program sees five Tasmanians tour industries in another country, and this year's program will be focused on viticulture and tourism.
Longford's Ellen Freeman was part of the last exchange held in 2019, which had a focus on agriculture and tourism.
"It's really exciting that the exchange is happening again this year," Miss Freeman said.
"The Rotary Clubs really opened a lot of doors for us and created a lot of opportunities that normal people wouldn't otherwise get to go on to farms and into tourism ventures and really learn the ins and outs of the business."
She was joined by Graham Freeman, Laura Curtain, Annie Ford and Margot Ellis.
At the time she was working as a wildlife management officer at DPIPWE, now Department of Natural Resource and Environment, and deer management was a large part of Miss Freeman's role.
"It was really interesting to get some backdoor experiences in New Zealand and learn how farmers manage wildlife over there because they have quite similar populations as well," she said.
"They luckily have our possums and our wallabies, so they're facing the same issues. It was really interesting to learn how they use different methods over there. They'll utilise hunting a lot."
She said she would encourage anyone in the viticulture and tourism industry to apply for this year's program.
"Rotary is such an amazing network around the world, and to just tap into that a little bit is very much a life changing experience," Miss Freeman said.
"It is full on. Don't go into it thinking it's going to be a lot of resting and relaxing. It was really full on but it's so rewarding.
"All these years later, and I'm still pulling on experiences and learnings from it. Other people I know that did the exchange 20-30 years ago, they say exactly the same thing."
Miss Freeman was sponsored by the Longford Rotary Club to take part in the program, and she said Rotary was quick to help others wanting to do the program who are unable to afford it.
For this year's exchange, five people aged between 25 and 40 will be selected from Tasmania, and five from the southern portion of the north island of New Zealand.
Successful participants from Tasmania will tour industries in NZ during May and the NZ team, tour Tasmanian industries in June.
Interested parties should make contact with their nearest Rotary Club for more information.
Applications close on February 28.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
