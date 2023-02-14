Something smells in the D'Entrecasteaux Channel in Southern Tasmania, and it's not just the fish.
It all started when the activists of the Tasmanian Alliance for Marine Protection (TAMP) noticed some furry visitors to one of fish farming group Tassal's salmon pens in the channel near Bruny Island.
A number of protected Australian fur seals had apparently been trapped in the pens for over a week.
As TAMP pointed out, salmon farmers are not known for their friendliness to seals, preferring to scare the intruders off before they make a buffet out of the salmon pens.
But in this case, the seals were lazing about Tassal's pen, enjoying the sunshine.
TAMP called for "full transparency" from regulators about the "trapped" seals.
It wasn't long before Tassal got wind of the story, and accused TAMP of fobbing a fishy narrative onto the Tasmanian public.
Sue Grau, CEO of industry lobby group Salmon Tasmania, said TAMP's claims were "misleading", because the cages were open below the water line, leaving the seals free to come and go.
"The pens in question are not stocked and have no nets below the waterline. The seals are simply using them as a place to rest, similar to how a seal will rest on a swimming pontoon," she said.
"These fictitious allegations demonstrate a lack of understanding by activists of the industry and the State Government's seal management framework."
Which story is more truthful - TAMP's "trapped" seals, or Tassal's seal hotels - is something for another day.
