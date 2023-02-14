The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Trapped seals, or a seal hotel?

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 14 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The salmon pen with the seals circled. Photo supplied.

Something smells in the D'Entrecasteaux Channel in Southern Tasmania, and it's not just the fish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.