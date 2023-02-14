The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Charities seek 9.5% funding boost for coming state budget

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 14 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state's community service bodies have called for a 9.5 per cent increase in funding in the coming state budget to allow them to continue services to Tasmanians at a time of unprecedented cost growth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.