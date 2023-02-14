The state's community service bodies have called for a 9.5 per cent increase in funding in the coming state budget to allow them to continue services to Tasmanians at a time of unprecedented cost growth.
Charlie Burton, acting chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Council of Social Services, said there was a growing gap between what not-for-profits receive from the state to deliver services, and what it costs to deliver those services.
"Over the last 20 years or so, CPI in Tasmania has increased by about 70 per cent, but funding to community service organisations has only increased by about 45 per cent," he said.
This blowout in costs has placed strain on TasCOSS' various community charities and others represented by the Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council (ATDC) Tasmania.
Some charities are now facing the choice of cutting services or staff, said ATDC acting chief executive officer, Jackie Hallam.
"We are seeing out organisations having to make tough decision and cut staff and services in a time when there are waiting lists to access treatment and education," she said.
The funding boost call came as it emerged that the state government recently topped up funding for two residential drug and alcohol rehab facilities in the North and the North-West, in order to avoid drastic staff cuts or a closure of the facilities.
Stephen Brown, CEO of City Mission, said the 34-bed Missiondale Therapeutic Community in Evandale, and the 20-bed Serenity House in Burnie were provided additional funds recently by the government in order to avoid the staff cuts.
"We were dealing with this issue for about six months, and the state government did eventually respond by offering us an amount of money on a once-off basis this year to avoid staff cuts, it was enough money to manage the cost situation with what you would call vacancy management - so some staff have left and we just have to get by for the balance of this year," Mr Brown said.
The Tasmanian government last year provided one-off additional payments to increase indexation to community sector organisations, and also committed to a review of community sector indexation rates in the lead up to the 2023-24 budget.
The Tasmanian Greens and the Labor Opposition immediately backed the call for a funding increase.
Labor spokesperson on community services and development, Sarah Lovell, said that with community services struggling with increased costs and inflation, it was vital that the government's review of indexation in the sector "delivers a funding increase so the community sector can meet the growing needs of the community".
Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor said that, with a housing crisis and the cost of living skyrocketing, "demand for these organisations is growing as more Tasmanians find themselves in poverty".
"It's critical the state government heed the calls from community service providers, and to meet their funding needs at the upcoming state budget," she said.
