A makeshift weapon snapped when it was used to strike a George Town man, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
Glenn William Barnard, 40, of George Town has pleaded not guilty to committing an unlawful act intended to cause bodily harm to Bayley Lethborg, then 18, on April 2, 2021. Mr Barnard says he acted in self defence.
The jury heard on Monday that a group of people left Mr Lethborg's birthday party to follow a man who had assaulted Mr Lethborg.
The group followed the man until he went into a unit. Mr Barnard came out of a separate unit nearby and confronted the group with a baton which had a blade attached to it. He told police in an interview that the group were looking for trouble and they found it. He said he was surrounded by blokes and they weren't leaving without a fight.
"The biggest one [Mr Lethborg] wanted to fight," he said. "I felt physically threatened I felt like I was under attack."
He said he hit Mr Lethborg with the weapon three or four times and it "snapped ...sort of fractured".
The jury heard that police found a blade and the baton in separate places in Mr Barnard's unit. Sergeant Michael Maher said that wire was used to strap the blade to the baton.
Forensic scientist Rita Westbury said that red brown staining on the blade yielded a high grade DNA match to Mr Lethborg. A second sample yielded a high grade match to both Mr Barnard and Mr Lethborg.
A DNA match to Mr Lethborg was found on a blue tank top taken from Mr Barnard. Plastic surgeon Maria Popa said Mr Lethborg suffered a serious injury which was deep penetration of the right forearm to the bone.
She said three nerves in the forearm were severed, the ulnar artery was cut completely and flexor tendons attaching to the wrist and thumb were damaged.
Dr Popa agreed that the injury was consistent with a cut from a knife blade.
The jury will consider its verdict after summaries from counsel and Justice Robert Pearce.
