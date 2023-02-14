A 23-year-old man who stole $500 worth of groceries while high on meth pleaded guilty to a number of charges.
Graham Wells pleaded guilty to stealing and a number of other offences in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Police prosecutions said on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 around 4pm, Wells entered a Coles supermarket and proceeded to fill a trolley with items worth $500.
A statement of police facts said Wells was seen on CCTV footage walking out the store around 4.30pm.
At 4.57pm, Wells was seen walking along Invermay Rd and police spoke to him regarding the thefts.
Wells told police he received money from his sister to buy food and did not steal the items, however, he could not produce a receipt.
Prosecutors said Wells then became hostile and uncooperative and yelled "I haven't done s--t".
Wells also told the police they should be sacked for racism, and he had done nothing wrong.
The court was told Wells puffed his chest out and said "I know my f--en rights" and was placed under arrest.
Wells then resisted police and ran 100 metres before punching one of the cops in the shoulder and chest.
The court was told the force of the punch was hard enough to detach one of the police officers' radios.
Well's lawyer said her client was under the influence of meth at the time of the offence and was taking steps to rehabilitate himself.
The matter was adjourned for sentencing.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
