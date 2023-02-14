Tasmania will have a representative at the inaugural Women's Premier League T20 tournament with Heather Graham selected at auction.
Held on Monday evening (AEDT), the auction saw 30 overseas cricketers picked up for the inaugural five-team, 22-match Premier League in India.
All-rounder Graham, who is in the Australian squad at the T20 World Cup, was selected by the Mumbai Indians for $52,000 AUD.
Her new side posted on Twitter about Graham's arrival, saying "Glad to have you, Graham", before later featuring a video of the recruit.
Tasmanian teammates Elyse Villani and Nicola Carey went unsold during the auction as 12 of the Australian T20 squad were picked up - with Alana King, Kim Garth and Darcie Brown (withdrew) - not picked up.
Graham has been a member of the Tasmanian Tigers set-up since 2020-21 and also joined the Hurricanes last season.
The 26-year-old made her T20 international debut in December, becoming the second Australian female to take a hat-trick in just her third game.
She was absent from the Australian XI in their first game of the World Cup - a 97-run victory over New Zealand.
Graham wasn't the only player with Tasmanian links picked up, with former Tasmanian Roar player Erin Burns selected by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the same amount as Graham.
