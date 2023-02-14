Tasmanian basketball teams will be looking to put in a big day two after starting with mixed results at the Under-20 and Ivor Burge National Championships in Geelong on Tuesday.
The under-20 men lost to New South Wales 103-73 in their opening game.
Devonport's Kye Savage top-scored with 32 points and four rebounds while Launceston's Lachy Brewer sunk 19 and pulled down seven rebounds.
Fellow Launceston player Aiden Gibson finished with six points.
The men's side also played the NBA global team on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile in the under-20 women's competition, Tassie lost 92-58 to Victoria.
The Apple Isle was well-represented by a host of Launceston Tornadoes players.
The team features Charli Kay, Amber Brazendale, Taya Webb, Macey Crawford, Ruby Howe and Abi Browne.
Webb finished with 12 points and a pair of three-pointers while Kay notched seven points and five rebounds, including one three-pointer.
Crawford sunk seven points and claimed five rebounds while Brazendale nailed two field goals to finish with four points.
Devonport's Rubi Gray top-scored with 25 points, including two three-balls.
The women's outfit play South Australia Blue on Wednesday at 11.30am.
Tasmania's Ivor Burge men's team will be looking to make it two in a row after scoring a convincing 117-46 victory against Western Australia.
They take on Queensland next.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
