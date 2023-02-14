An ex-funeral director and a theatre director be providing an insight into an industry often left out of the spotlight.
Hobart's Scott Turnbull will be on stage alongside Lara Thoms in The Director, a lighter look at death, to be held during Mona Foma.
"The first thing people will see is Scott without his top, laid out on the slab acting like a corpse and I'll have to work out how to take his shirt off," Thoms said.
Turnbull said audiences would experience a three dimensional show to see, hear, feel and smell what it's like to deal with death.
For the production, Turnbull drew from having worked in a funeral home and Thoms used her experience organising funerals for her parents in her 20's.
It's also this connection that drew the pair to work together.
"I was shocked at how traditional and conservative the options were," Thoms said.
"When I met Scott and saw how strange and different his were, I saw the creative side to what he was doing and it was nice to work together."
The show has entertained interstate and national audiences, from Sydney Opera House to India.
It will be the first time the production has been held in Tasmania.
Molly Appleton
