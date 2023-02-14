The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

Jock Goodyer wins the 60th Australian Sprintcar Championship

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 14 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jock Goodyer celebrates his Australian Sprintcar Championship win in Perth. Picture supplied

It still has not fully dawned on Jock Goodyer that he is a national champion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.