It still has not fully dawned on Jock Goodyer that he is a national champion.
After leading from start to finish at the 60th Australian Sprintcar Championship in Perth, WA on Saturday, the 21-year-old is sitting on cloud nine.
"It's really hard to put into words, a little bit of a weird feeling," Goodyer said
"I don't know, it's sort of not really sinking in ... it's a bit of an overwhelming experience, it's a different feeling and I don't really know what to feel."
Starting from pole position and getting the choice of lane, where he picked the outside, Goodyer put in a truly dominant performance in the 35-lap final - avoiding the carnage going on behind him.
Only 11 of the 24 starters finished the race, with fellow Launceston driver Tate Frost involved in a collision on lap six.
"It's hard while you're leading, you don't really know what's going on behind you but I had a really good car which helped the cause," Goodyer said.
"I didn't really get challenged the whole race which is really good and it obviously means we had some really good car speed in the final."
Goodyer thanked his crew - Hayden and Louis - as well as his partner Haylee and family, with his father Darren getting him into the sport at 16 years of age after having owned sprintcars for most of Jock's life.
The Australian Championship marks the biggest win of the former Riverside Primary and High School student's career and his sixth feature victory of the season.
He became the first Tasmanian to win the title after Shaun Dobson finished runner-up in the 50th running of the race in 2012 and continued his strong record at the Perth Motorplex.
"People always say that I'm quite a smooth driver, which probably suits my cause on a big track because on a big track, you're trying to keep it as smooth as possible without making mistakes," Goodyer said.
"So I don't know maybe it's suits my driving style, I'm not 100 per cent sure but every time we've gone there [to Perth], we've been really good."
The championship win does not bring any rest with it for Goodyer, heading back to Western Australia for the Krikke boys Shootout next weekend before trips to Warrnambool and Queensland - with a United States foray well in his sights.
Still based in Tasmania, he admitted that he "doesn't get used to the travel" but said that a reward like the Australian Championship makes it worth it.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.