People living in cars, tents while AirBnB grows

So heart-breaking to see and hear of so many people out there trying to find rentals, living in cars, tents or couch surfing, not because of lack of money to pay rent but the lack of any rentals to be found. A lot of the blame for this lies at the feet of AirBnBs, these short term rentals of entire houses is out of control. Living in a tourist area where there are less than 10 long-term rentals available at the moment compared to near 400 Air BnBs. The need for regulations on entire houses becoming short term rentals needs to be addressed by both council and government, renting out a spare room, granny flat, a shack that you only use twice a year or annex attached to existing homes is what AirBnBs should be used for, not to take entire homes from the long term rental market where so many people are finding themselves homeless through no fault of their own. Just my own personal thoughts.