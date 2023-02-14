People living in cars, tents while AirBnB grows

So heart-breaking to see and hear of so many people out there trying to find rentals, living in cars, tents or couch surfing, not because of lack of money to pay rent but the lack of any rentals to be found. A lot of the blame for this lies at the feet of AirBnBs, these short term rentals of entire houses is out of control. Living in a tourist area where there are less than 10 long-term rentals available at the moment compared to near 400 Air BnBs. The need for regulations on entire houses becoming short term rentals needs to be addressed by both council and government, renting out a spare room, granny flat, a shack that you only use twice a year or annex attached to existing homes is what AirBnBs should be used for, not to take entire homes from the long term rental market where so many people are finding themselves homeless through no fault of their own. Just my own personal thoughts.
Tracie Reading, Launceston
THE Examiner has its mojo back with the fine editorial (Feb 11) that highlighted the problems regional towns such as Bridport find in fielding a football side in 2023. The dedicated committee, under the leadership of President Stephen McKillop, will see Bridport field teams in the NTFA competition in 2023.
Administrators should welcome this thought-provoking article and give cause how the AFL has destroyed regional football. In doing so, it has caused regional businesses to lose customers during the non-peak tourist season. Northeast Tasmania has seen the demise of the Scottsdale Crows, Ringarooma, Branxholm, Winnaleah and, earlier, Pioneer.
Former Premier Jim Bacon was cognisant of the damage done, and to limit it he stated, and implemented the policy; AFL football in the north of the state, cricket in the south.
Premier Bacon's sound logic was proven correct, with larger viable attendances at UTAS, because of Launceston's central location.
Whilst communities remember the tri-series and strong supportive base which has become more important now that employment is spread over seven days as against the old five day/forty-hour work week.
Administrators should consider reinstating. The Examiner should publish regional attendances compared to State League attendances?
Brian P. Khan, Bridport
Monday night's Four Corners' episode on carbon credits and forestry in Papua New Guinea was certainly eye-opening.
The destruction of native forests shown by the program stands in stark contrast to the responsible and sustainable forestry practices undertaken in Tasmania.
Our industry is one the most heavily regulated in the world, and that means consumers can be assured that Tasmanian timber isn't sourced from operations like those shown on Monday night.
Plus, we replant every tree we harvest, to continue the carbon-capture cycle.
So, it's clear that for anyone who cares about the world's environment, Tasmanian forestry is the only option for the timber you need in everyday life.
Anything else would be environmentally destructive.
Nick Steel, Tasmanian Forest Products Association, Hobart
EVERY Drag Story Time in Tasmania (there have been a few) has been booked out. Parents obviously value the fun event as a way for children to learn about diversity and increase their literacy. If you don't like it there's a very simple solution, don't send your child along, and don't bully or intimidate the children and parents who do go.
Andrew Badcock, South Hobart
THE RBA raises interest rates, banks follow suit, this causes small business, low income earners, mortgage holders, etc. to have far less disposable funds.
This, in turn, leads to less turn-over for many small businesses which leads to either closure or staff cuts, bankruptcies, mortgage for-closures, etc.
This brings about higher demand for social housing, welfare payments, community support and government support to those struggling to keep their businesses afloat.
This increases the demands on revenues collected by various government agencies which in itself adds to inflation.
If the general population does not have the disposable income to keep many businesses operating it's a downward spiral.
One of the only businesses to maintain their profit margins are the banks who are making increased profits when all else bar maybe the supermarkets are going backwards and yet they too are closing branches and shedding employees.
Interest rate hikes aren't working and it would appear that the government is about to have to borrow substantially more money to keep the country afloat.
If people don't spend the whole country crashes and to spend they need money,
surely even the profit gougers of the power companies, fuel providers, banks and even the RBA can see that!
Ken Terry, Bridport
