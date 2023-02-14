The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western United play Wellington Phoenix at UTAS Stadium on Friday

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western United's Lachie Wales in action against Perth Glory at UTAS Stadium in April 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Western United's Lachie Wales was in the zone the last time his team played in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.