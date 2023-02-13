The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Glenn William Barnard says he acted in self defence

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
February 14 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Town man tells of knife assault

A George Town man told a jury that he had a "big chunk of meat" hanging off his arm after he was struck with an improvised weapon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.