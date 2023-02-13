George Town man tells of knife assault

A George Town man told a jury that he had a "big chunk of meat" hanging off his arm after he was struck with an improvised weapon.
The jury heard that police found a trail of blood which led down a street to where the victim Bayley Lethborg was being tended on the ground.
Mr Lethborg, 19, was giving evidence in the trial of Glenn William Barnard, 40, who pleaded not guilty to a count of committing an unlawful act intending to cause bodily harm on April 2, 2021.
Defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran said that Mr Barnard acted in self defence.
Mr Lethborg was at his eighteenth birthday party when scuffles and fights broke out among the 70 guests after midnight at his Cimitiere St home.
He said a man he knew as Lachlan Gamble had punched him to the back of the head. He wasn't happy about this, so he and a few mates followed Mr Gamble after he left the party up nearby Friend St.
Mr Lethborg said there was some yelling at the address when Mr Gamble disappeared inside a unit.
He said he saw Mr Barnard came out of a different unit and told him to get back in his unit because it was nothing to do with him.
"Glenn come out of the unit with what appeared to be a chair or table leg with a metal end on it," he said.
Mr Lethborg said he was walking backwards when he tripped on the gutter.
"That was when he hit me, I fell over and put my arm up and felt a hot burning feeling in my arm," he said.
He said he got hit a few more times with the same object while curled into a ball to protect himself.
A friend came and stood over him before Mr Barnard said, "Get him out of here before he cops it again."
He said blood was going everywhere before a T-shirt was used to wrap the wound. He said nerves, tendons and an artery were cut and he required surgery.
Under cross examination Mr Lethborg estimated be had 20-25 drinks and an MDMA tablet in the 12 hours beforehand.
"I was drunk but not paralytic drunk," he said.
Mr Lethborg admitted he had a past confrontation with Mr Barnard in Woolworths.
"You called him a piece of shit, why did you do that," Mr O' Halloran asked.
"The truth hurts, does it?" he replied.
He admitted a second confrontation at an underpass.
"You called him a f---ing dog," he asked.
"Yeh probably," Mr Lethborg said.
"He said; 'f--- off and play with your X-box."
He told prosecutor Matt Hills that Mr Barnard had pulled out a knife.
"I got out of there pretty quick," he said.
Mr Lethborg denied that on the night he and his friends approached Mr Barnard's front door.
"Do you accept that you called him a weak c---?" Mr O' Halloran asked.
"Wouldn't you if he had that [weapon] and you had nothing," he said.
Constable Naomi Davey she searched Mr Barnard's unit about 1.50pm and found a blade on a coffee table.
Constable Sean Gleeson said that he asked Mr Barnard if there were any weapons.
"There was a small wooden bat with some black tape on it," he said.
The jury saw a small video of Mr Lethborg's arm taken in the weeks afterwards.
The trial continues on Tuesday.
