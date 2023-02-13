The Examiner
ASX queries Lennon options

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 4:14pm
Former Premier and current ABx Chairman, Paul Lennon

Compliance managers at the Australian Securities Exchange last week queried why ABx Group failed to inform the market about 300,000 stock options issued to its chairman, former Tasmanian Premier Paul Lennon, in 2021.

