Halyna Pavlyshyn, a Ukrainian now residing in Launceston, wants the community to stay aware of the continued challenges that her home country is experiencing.
She'll be speaking at a Rotary Garden Party fundraiser this month to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Dr. Pavlyshyn, a creative writer, moved to Tasmania seven years ago to pursue a PhD at the University of Tasmania.
When the invasion began last year, she'd just finished teaching a class.
"I'd just finished my tutorial and I got a call from home saying 'the war has started'," she said.
"No one believed it was possible in the 21st century. It was a huge shock for me."
Dr. Pavlyshyn has family in the west of Ukraine who are hosting refugees who have fled from the Eastern regions of the country.
She says that although this region is considered to be safer, economic concerns and the danger of missile strikes remain present.
She says that it's important to support Ukraine politically but also because of the humanitarian crisis that the invasion had triggered with the displacement of millions.
"My message is, 'as a democratic society, we have no moral right to get tired.' I know it's been a year. Unfortunately, this war might last another year or two or more," she said.
Tony Gray, from the Rotary Club and lead organiser for the event said lots of people are "sympathetic" to Ukraine but don't know "how to do anything about it."
For the Garden Party fundraiser, the Rotary Club has partnered with the Launceston Chamber of Commerce and the Launceston Club which has provided its garden for the event.
There'll be auction prizes and an opportunity to donate.
"We know that food, shelter, medicine make a difference on the ground and Rotary is a very good organisation for collecting, channelling and then having it distributed," Mr Gray said.
He says that for Tasmanians, being at a distance from the crisis brings a degree of complacency.
"We're so far removed from it, it's not top of mind," he said.
"We want to just lift that back up again and say 'this is still happening, there's still a very great need and we can help.'"
In her speech, Dr Pavlyshyn hopes to remind people that freedom and democratic values should "not be taken for granted" and that "assistance is much needed right now".
The fundraiser will be held on February 24 at The Launceston Club.
For more information visit the Rotary Club of Central Launceston's Facebook page.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.