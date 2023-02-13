Love is the centre of attention for many on Valentine's Day; but for wildlife carers, it's always a hot topic.
From echidna trails, to the monogamous yellow-tailed black-cockatoos and the free-loving sugar gliders, East Coast Natureworld wildlife manager Nat Hill is across it.
She said it was hugely important those working in wildlife conservation knew about the steamy romances of the animals they look after.
"A lot of these animals are critically endangered, or endangered, and that is basically your whole goal - is to work out what is their trigger and what actually stimulates them to breed," Miss Hill said.
"What do they need to make sure they're in the best prime condition to produce young."
She said the whole point of zoos or wildlife sanctuaries was to play a role in breeding endangered species.
"It's a tool for conservation," she said.
"It's not the answer, but without sanctuaries and zoos - a lot of this biology people probably wouldn't know what it is.
"This is pretty common conversation around the lunch table ... and there's even conferences on how to breed animals."
On the animal most likely to have the best Valentine's Day, Miss Hill said the change in seasons made it a tough choice.
"It's coming up to the Tassie devil breeding season at the moment," she said.
"They are just starting to show signs of females coming into estrus.
"But it could even be the kangaroo, they make love all day long every day - they're pregnant right throughout their life.
"So they've got a pretty chilled, romantic kind of courtship.
"Or it could be the echidna - you never know - they're sort of coming towards the end of the breeding season now they're gearing up to put on weight for winter."
Two Tasmanian animals with contrasting love lives are the yellow-tailed black-cockatoos and the sugar gliders.
"Most parrots [including yellow-tailed black-cockatoos] are monogamous, so they usually will form partnerships for life that can sometimes be up to 80 years," Miss Hill said.
"Yellow-tailed black-cockatoos they'll kind of prance around ... the male walks around strutting themselves - it's what all birds do, they sort of strut themselves, strut their stuff, do a little dance, kind of ruffle their feathers, make themselves look more beautiful.
"If the female likes him, she'll let him feed her.
"If a partner does die, they will actually mourn the partner too.
"In terms of the gliders, say they definitely created free-love and communes.
"They sometimes will be monogamous if they're no other gliders in the area, but generally they live in tree hollows. They can be in colonies from 20 to 40 animals and they'll pretty much breed all year round if they've got enough food.
"The males will have multiple females and girlfriends ... they have a sort of community minded way of raising the young."
For Valentines Day, East Coast Natureworld will be hosting a Devils in the Dark tour.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
