South Launceston Knights will be entering the lead-in to the Cricket North women's finals in imperious form following their crushing 140-run victory of Westbury Shamrocks, while Riverside Blues proved too strong at home for Launceston Lions, claiming a nine-wicket win.
With only two rounds remaining in the home-and-away season following Saturday's matches, South Launceston's win against Westbury has just about wrapped up first place for them, meaning they are in the box seat to move directly into the grand final.
There is only two points separating third-placed Westbury and fourth-placed Launceston, with the battle for a spot in the semi-final likely to be decided in the final round when the two teams play each other.
The ladder-leading Knights came into their clash against Westbury as strong favourites at NTCA No. 2.
Having won the toss and elected to bat, the Knights were on the front foot from the outset, with openers Ava Curtis and Belinda Wegman combining for 60 for the first wicket. Curtis was bowled by Mackenzie Grant for a well-made 40 from just 25 balls.
Wegman chose this opportunity to pick up the tempo to finish with nine fours and a six as she brought up a half-century.
She exited having made 54, with Naomie O'Loughlin and Alice McLauchlan departing shortly after to leave the score at 4-146.
Amy Duggan (32* off 21) and Narine Maurangi (44* off 20) finished the innings off strongly to help the Knights post a mammoth 209.
Their bowling was equally proficient, with only two of the Shamrocks' batters scoring double-figures.
Stephanie Dunphy (2-9) and Curtis (2-4) were the leading wicket-takers for the Knights with two each as Westbury finished their 20 overs 7-69.
Launceston batted first at Windsor Park against a Riverside outfit packed with Raiders players.
Wickets fell consistenly for the Lions and only Alissa Selby could muster double-figures with her knock of 14.
The Blues wouldn't have been thrilled with their contribution to the score-line, with a combined 23 wides bowled by the attack.
Elyse Page acted as chief destroyer for Riverside, ending with figures of 3-3 as the Lions made 8-77 through 20 overs.
In reply, the Blues were clinical, finishing the job with nine wickets in hand.
Selby was the lone wicket-taker for the Lions, while Tayla Buchanan and Meg Radford did the majority of batting for the Blues, scoring 21 and 28 respectively with the pair unbeaten at the end of the contest.
Team W L Pts
Next week, Westbury will hope to bounce back against Riverside at Ingamells Oval, while South Launceston will look to sew up top spot and a place in the grand final against Riverside at NTCA No. 2.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
