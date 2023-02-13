The Examiner
South Launceston and Riverside women dominate Cricket North round 13.

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 13 2023 - 3:00pm
South Launceston's Belinda Wegman scored 54 off just 34 deliveries against Westbury. Picture by Rod Thompson

South Launceston Knights will be entering the lead-in to the Cricket North women's finals in imperious form following their crushing 140-run victory of Westbury Shamrocks, while Riverside Blues proved too strong at home for Launceston Lions, claiming a nine-wicket win.

