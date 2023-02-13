Tasmanians are urged to participate in a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to parliament being staged this Saturday February 18, Tasmanian Labor Senator Anne Urquhart has said.
Senator Urquhart, who is also chief government whip, will be joined by Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians, as well as Thomas Mayo, an indigenous Australian.
Senator Urquhart said Tasmanians are invited to participate in the meeting, which is aimed at kicking off community conversations about the upcoming referendum on the Voice.
"This town hall meeting is the start of an important discussion about changing Australia's constitution and finally giving our first nation's people a place on our nation's birth certificate," Senator Urquhart said.
"To understand why an Aboriginal at Torres Strait Islander Voice to parliament matters, it is vital that we have these conversations," she said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed holding a referendum over the establishment of a constitutionally mandated body that would advise parliament on indigenous affairs - also known as the Voice to parliament.
"Everyone is invited to join in for this conversation because it is only by listening that we can truly understand each other," Senator Urquhart said.
Using an online platform, participants will be able to engage with speakers in real time, ask questions and express their thoughts on the Voice.
Anyone can join the meeting online using their computer, laptop or other mobile devices and everyone is welcome to join, Senator Urquhart said.
Senator Urquhart said she supported the proposed Voice to parliament.
"I support the Voice because I believe that by listening to the experiences and concerns of our Indigenous people, we will achieve better outcomes when it comes to government policy and action. It's about taking Australia forward together."
Those interested in attending the virtual town hall on Saturday the 18th of February at 3pm can register here - https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/understanding-the-voice-with-senator-anne-urquhart-tickets-523255249537
