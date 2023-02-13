The Tasmania JackJumpers looked a shadow of themselves during game one of their three-game NBL semi-final series against the New Zealand Breakers.
Losing 68-88 in a poor offensive display that saw them shoot less than 40 per cent from the field - including a paltry 26 per cent from behind the arc - the JackJumpers were thoroughly outclassed by the second-seed Breakers, who were buoyant at home.
While on face value the performance was a stark contrast to their previous three matches, which were all wins, it marked the third consecutive away game for Tasmania.
Before their heavy defeat in Auckland, the JackJumpers were in Cairns on Thursday night in what was a tough and physical play-in qualifier and the previous weekend they were in Wollongong, where their win against the Illawarra Hawks came at the cost of a season-ending injury to key playmaker Josh Magette and a soft-tissue injury to captain Clint Steindl which he has yet to return from.
Speaking after the match, coach Scott Roth was blunt in his reflection on the match, with the American clearly keen to forget Sunday night's defeat.
"We just didn't play very well, we did have some fight-back but we had some poor turnovers, some self-inflicted wounds and just didn't play well," he said.
"Not good enough to win, now the good news is it's a series so we just flush it and move on.
"I'm not really concerned about it, I just want to get home and get out of this weather and sleep in my bed and enjoy the next day or two and recoup.
"We've been in these situations before, last year with United smacking us in the first game in Melbourne and we were quite resilient back at home and we'll see how it goes, but I'm not really stressed over it to be honest with you."
Big man Jarred Bairstow put the defeat down to the team's inability to make their shots.
"We got some good looks in the first half, didn't knock them down and then came out with a few too many turnovers in the second half, we'll go back and look at it and move on," he said.
