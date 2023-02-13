The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Swinging Gate Vineyard and Cellar Door speaks on thefts

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swinging Gate Vineyard and Cellar Door has put the call out to keep an eye out for their missing Toyota Hilux ute, which has been reported stolen to police. Picture supplied

The community has rallied behind Swinging Gate Vineyard and Cellar Door at Sidmouth on the West Tamar after a burglary in the early hours of Saturday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.