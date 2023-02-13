The community has rallied behind Swinging Gate Vineyard and Cellar Door at Sidmouth on the West Tamar after a burglary in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The vineyard's owner and manager Doug Cox lives on the property where the incident happened.
"We had considered ourselves, perhaps naively, a pretty safe spot," Mr Cox said.
"So we had nothing securely fastened, but in one way that was ok because there was no damage.
"Our security footage shows they were in and out quickly.
"I think they were opportunistic."
He said their security footage suggested there were three to four people had been involved.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson confirmed a burglary was reported around 10am on Saturday, with electronics and some cash missing.
They said police re-attended the business that afternoon after a motor vehicle was also discovered missing.
The spokesperson said investigations into the incident were ongoing.
Mr Cox said they hadn't immediately noticed the ute was missing until later Saturday afternoon when trying to find a dog collar that had been left in the vehicle.
He said the ute, a 2002 Toyota Hilux, had been purpose built for the vineyard, and also had tools left in there after Festivale the previous weekend.
"It had all the things I actually needed for around the vineyard," he said.
"It's a 2002 model, so it's not super valuable, just inconvenient.
"It'll probably cost me $25,000 to replace it because you don't get the same thing.
"The cops said it would probably turn out burnt out on the side of the road."
He said the vehicle had been insured for between $7000-10,000.
Mr Cox said the iPad was used at point of sale, while the laptop held work documents.
"It's just a real inconvenience," he said.
"It's nothing we can't handle."
Swinging Gates wasn't the only vineyard struck with burglary over the weekend.
In a separate incident, Small Wonder Wines at Kayena also reported a burglary on Sunday morning.
The Tasmania Police spokesperson said it was a similar case where people had gained entry and items were taken.
They confirmed investigations were continuing.
It is unknown whether the incidents were related.
Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
