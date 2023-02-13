Launceston have thrived on the national stage in Thredbo, with six riders taking 12 podium places back to the Apple Isle at the AusCycling mountain bike national championships.
Perhaps the most successful of the lot was Sam Fox, after the 22-year-old finished on the top step in the XC Olympic and XC Short Course elite men categories as well as riding in the winning team for the XC Relay open category.
Having competed at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, the past year has brought with it a mountain of success for Fox with this the latest feather in his cap.
Fox was modest when reflecting on his performance.
"I guess results-wise it couldn't go much better. I think it's always tough with the guys we race, they're all pretty strong riders," he said.
"It was never going to be a cruise to the finish, regardless of who won, I was really happy with the performance."
One of the strong riders challenging Fox's winning charge was fellow Launceston Mountain Bike Club rider Cam Ivory, who finished second in short-course and third in Olympic.
Fox said racing against people he's familiar with changed the way he rode.
"We race each other a lot and so you get a good feel of where people are strong and where you might be able to get away," he said.
"I knew a lot of the guys in that race had a pretty strong diesel engine on them and they'd really start charging towards the finish.
"I didn't want to be around them when that happened and they certainly did come back towards me pretty hard near the finish."
The success-filled racing in Thredbo will have greater meaning for Fox in 2023, with the athlete given the chance to wear national colours for the remainder of the year.
"I get to wear the Australian jersey every race I enter this year, which is going to be really exciting," he said.
"I'll race all the world cups and try and represent the jersey to the best of my abilities.
"It always means a lot to have green and gold spots when you're racing internationally."
Izzy Flint also left New South Wales with a perfect winning record.
Flint, who raced in the under-23 category, also won the Olympic and short-course races despite only recently returning from injury.
"I was pretty happy with my weekend, because I wasn't really sure where I was at," the 20-year-old said.
"I hadn't done much preseason racing due to surgery through December, so I think it was a bit of a throw in the deep end and see what happens.
"I just wanted to be back racing and enjoy riding my mountain bike, I've probably only ridden it three or four times since November.
"I didn't really have any expectations on myself, but that's often when we race the best, so I think that worked in my favour."
Besides Fox, Flint and her partner Ivory, Archie Martin finished second in the under-13 men category for both Olympic and short-course races, Maya Martin finished second in the Olympic race and third in the short-course race in the junior women category and Astrid Ketelaar came second in the women's masters seven category for the Olympic race.
Fox was thrilled to see the overall success that the Launceston competitors were enjoying.
"We've got a really good state for mountain biking, especially with all the trails that are developing left, right and center," he said.
"The businesses and the people in Launceston are just so supportive and they make it a lot easier for the juniors to be able to go overseas and interstate to race their bikes."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
