Fox and Flint headline successful weekend

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:20pm
Sam Fox won the Olympic, short-course and relay race at the national championships in Thredbo. Picture supplied

Launceston have thrived on the national stage in Thredbo, with six riders taking 12 podium places back to the Apple Isle at the AusCycling mountain bike national championships.

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

