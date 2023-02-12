The Examiner

Indigenous issues can be resolved already

Updated February 13 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 9:52am
We are witnessing an extraordinary smoking ceremony in politics with the Voice, and a treaty choking the media. They obscure the main medical, alcohol, domestic, law and order issues of some Aboriginal communities and offer no answers.

