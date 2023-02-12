Indigenous issues can be resolved already

We are witnessing an extraordinary smoking ceremony in politics with the Voice, and a treaty choking the media. They obscure the main medical, alcohol, domestic, law and order issues of some Aboriginal communities and offer no answers.
Albo claims the Voice is needed for recognition and consultation but fails to explain how either would be achieved with a Voice and, more importantly, why he thinks they are currently ignored. Anyone opposing his viewpoint is accused of creating division. That blissfully ignores that electing someone on the basis of race would emphasise it.
Opposition to changing the Constitution will continue until it is clearly explained how a single representative could achieve more than the current bureaucratic structures advised by 11 federally elected aboriginals and others.
There is no doubt about the existence of problems. But war cries of "closing the gap" are typical of the hot political air which is failing to come up with answers. The structures to find solutions are already there without the need for another layer of bureaucracy.
The current political smoke screen is hindering, not helping.
John Coulson, Dilston
LET'S get some perspective on drag story time at the Launceston library.
Children have been entertained by drag for centuries, from old-style Christmas pantos, to Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage, to the character of Mrs Flower Pots in the Australian children's series "Adventure Island".
There's nothing "sexualised" about these performances. They are colourful, whimsical and make us laugh.
Drag story time is nothing new for Tasmania. It has already occurred a number of times in places like Ulverstone and Clarendon Vale without the sky falling in.
On each occasion, including this week's event in Launceston, drag story time has been fully booked showing that parents value this experience for their children.
What sets drag story time apart is that it increases children's literacy and fosters their awareness of diversity.
My hope is that there will be many more drag story times.
Rose Boccalatte, Kings Meadows
IN my youth, I packed shelves, carried groceries and did whatever was required of me by my employer.
The sad situation of youth today is exemplified when supermarkets have empty shelves because they are unable to find, particularly of a weekend, young staff prepared to work, despite the incentive of penalty rates!
The work is there, but the desire to work is not!
How I wish these opportunities were present in my youth!
Ian O'Niell, Westbury
I CAME away with an optimistic view of the world after attending the outstandingly inspirational Pangaea Festival last weekend at Buckland, in Tasmania's south.
The music was first class, the off-grid site beautiful and functional and the team of presenters skilled, adaptable and acting on an unwavering vision of sustainability and caring for the land. At the end of the festival there was not a scrap of litter to be seen and we had just experienced a model village of communal collaboration for three sublime days
If we could extrapolate that experience out to our wider world, humans may be on track to a better future. Thank you Pangaea.
Teresa Beck-Swindale, Ulverstone
Whilst there is current debate and likely reform to the Medicare system, it's surely time to also look at the high cost of private health insurance (PHI) premiums to provider members. It's appreciated that health costs have increased over recent years. However PHI weekly premiums too have increased significantly during this time and often well over CPI (sometimes triple).
The unfortunate problem we have with PHI is you pay for items you'll never require and therefore must be subsidising others, eg, as a male why does my cover include "gynaecology"; "miscarriage/pregnancy"; along with major and other "dental"; as I have both upper and lower dental plates? Why can't each service have a fee and you select your personal requirements?
A major complaint is that you have an annual limit to each of the "extras" you select and pay for, so why do you have to pay the service provider even though you still have considerable credit remaining for the item concerned? Why no credit carry forward to the following year?
In addition, as a Medibank Private member, I'm concerned the provider appears more interested in servicing their shareholders on the stock exchange, in lieu of a pensioner member like myself.
As the cost of living rises and wages stagnate, it's no wonder then, that a lot of people (especially pensioners and self funded retirees) are opting to go onto the public hospital system and thus impact on the already expanding hospital waiting list?
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
