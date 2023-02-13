Several of the big winners over the Hobart Cup carnival will now head to Mowbray but Tasmania's best horse may not be among them.
Trainer Scott Brunton said The Inevitable was less than a 50-50 chance to lineup in the $125,000 Hellova Street Stakes on Launceston Cup day.
A win in that race - renamed in honour of another former top Brunton galloper - would extend The Inevitable's unbeaten run this season to six major races.
Already this campaign he has won the Goodwood Handicap, Newmarket Handicap, Conquering Stakes, Tasmanian Stakes and Thomas Lyons Stakes.
However Brunton is concerned about the short gap between Sunday's 1400m weight-for-age race and the feature mile at Mowbray.
"It's tricky with the timing as the gap between races in a little bit tight for the horses that ran in the Thomas Lyons," Brunton said.
"They've just come off a 5-1/2 week gap between runs and now they have to back-up 10 days later.
"I don't make plans on raceday and but I'd say it's only 40-60 that he'll go there."
Brunton is concentrating all his efforts into getting The Inevitable into next month's $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley.
"He's got to get the votes, of course, although they'd be mad not to give him a wildcard if he doesn't," the trainer said.
Brunton has previously canvassed a trip to Dubai but, with All-Star Mile in mind, that wouldn't be plausible this season.
"They sent me some info after I said I was interested and we've had talks with them and the handicapper," he said.
"It's on the cards he'll go over there next year as an eight-year-old."
The Hellova Street Stakes was known as the George Adams Plate for many years before being renamed the Mowbray Stakes. Hellova Street won the first three editions of the Mowbray Stakes in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Whether rising star Rebel Factor is a runner may hinge on the results of blood tests due to be taken on Monday morning.
Co-trainer Leon Wells said there was no obvious reason for his fading last in the Thomas Lyons, beaten 8-1/2 lengths.
"We had him vet checked and they couldn't find anything wrong and he pulled up good," Wells said.
"Maybe the blood tests will show if he's picked up something."
Three Hobart Cup carnival winners that will be heading to Launceston, all going to plan. are Military Mission, Soul Choice and Belsielle.
Rebecca Shanks, who runs the Flemington stables of Sydney trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, said Hobart Cup winner Military Mission would be remaining in the state.
"Hopefully, we can go forward now and take out the Launceston Cup with him," Shanks said.
"We'll see how he pulls up but that's the ideal next step."
Stablemate Soul Choice will attempt to become the sixth filly in the past 20 years to complete the Strutt Stakes - Tasmanian Oaks double.
The others have been Darcenell (2006), Causeway Queen (2008), Geegees Goldengirl (2015), Pleasuring (2018) and Still A Star (2020).
Belsielle's co-trainer Coral Feek said the Vamos Stakes on Launceston Cup day looked a nice race for Bow Mistress winner Belsielle even though she has never raced over 1400m.
"We think she'll relish the trip - she hasn't been tried before but we think she's ready," Feek said.
For trivia buffs, Belsielle is the second mare with the same sounding name, although spelt differently, to win the Bow Mistress.
The Charlie Goggin-trained Belle Ciel won in 1991.
The program for the two main days of the Launceston Cup carnival is -
SUNDAY: $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks, $85,000 Magic Millions 2YO Classic, $75,00 Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic.
WEDNESDAY WEEK: $300,000 Launceston Cup, $150,000 Vamos Stakes, $125,000 Hellova Street Stakes, $100,000 3YO Classic, $50,000 Royal Rambo.
Soul Choice could be joined in the Tasmanian Oaks by up to four other interstate fillies.
There are nominations from Sydney trainer Annabel Neasham (Badda Boom Baby), Adelaide trainer Chris Bieg (Aesculus) and Victorian trainers Danny O'Brien (Hoops) and Trevor Andrews (Sirius Princess).
The local entries are Strutt Stakes placegetters Just A Needs and Cloudy Nights and Unique Glow who will switch back to her own sex after a respectable run in the Tasmanian Derby.
Two Victorian horses have been nominated for the Magic Millions 2YO Classic including the Ben & JD Hayes-trained Beluga Express who ran fourth in the listed Maribyrnong Trial at Flemington before winning at Ballarat.
Anyone who fancies becoming a racehorse owner, but isn't sure how to go about it, can get some inside information at a free function at Carrick on Sunday morning.
And, at the same time, they can win a $5000 voucher to spend at next Monday's Magic Millions Tasmanian Yearling Sale.
Racing Connections, Tasbreeders and Tasracing are hosting the new event at the yearling sale venue, Quercus Park, from 10am to 11am.
The speakers will include trainers Adam Trinder, John Blacker and Siggy Carr who will give an insight into what they look for when buying a horse.
Organisers stress that no-one will be trying to sell those in attendance a horse - "just to give them an opportunity to learn more about racing and breeding".
The event is totally free, including coffee and a snack, and as well as the $5000 sale voucher there will be other prizes to be won including tickets to the Launceston Cup.
Numbers are restricted and the email address to register is - james@aushorse.net.au
Two harness trainers achieved milestones over the weekend, at opposite ends of the spectrum.
At Burnie on Friday night, Claire MacDonald trained her first winner and at Mowbray on Sunday night Rohan Hillier trained his 500th.
MacDonald, the president of the Devonport Harness Racing Club and a driver for more than 10 years, has only recently turned her hand to training.
Sports Candy has been her only runner so far and was having only her sixth start for the Ulverstone trainer when she won the NWTLHA Mares Feature.
MacDonald's father Rod Burgess and grandfather Athol Burgess were also successful trainers.
Hillier brought up his 500th win when Loyola Trios, driven by his former trainer Kyle Pratten, snuck home by a short half head in Sunday night's last race.
It was the gelding's first start for Hillier whose 25 per cent winning strike-rate as a trainer is matched by very few in any code of racing.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
