'Voice' niggle continues: a treaty next?

The Examiner's Letters to the Editor section today has two letters discussing the "voice" that probably sum up the concerns, expectations and even hopes of Australians, certainly the 97 per cent of the population who don't "identify" as indigenous, perhaps some indigenous too.
The Australian/European/Asian cultures that make up the bulk of the non-indigenous population will decide in the end whether the proposed referendum to change the Constitution to set up the "voice" structure will get the majority of votes in a majority of states to pass. If so, would that majority also support going the next step with the indigenous people to support a treaty, as demanded by aboriginal leaders like Lidia Thorpe? Will the "voice" lead to a treaty? Are the two intertwined? What does a treaty imply?
Does Australia need to go so far as changing the Constitution for the "voice"? Why can't the elected government legislate? The indigenous population are already Australian citizens, so isn't the ability to vote, and for indigenous to stand for election and get elected to state and federal parliaments, sufficient "voice"? There are no shortages of "voice", and even "noise", amongst the 11 elected indigenous politicians. What do the bulk of the indigenous population really want to achieve on this issue? Have they been asked? Then there is the treaty demanded by Senator Thorpe.
Like on most indigenous issues, a small, vocal minority is leading the charge for a "voice" and maybe a treaty. Voters are being told little more than that the Referendum Working Group will "provide advice about building community understanding, awareness and support for the referendum".
Other indigenous groups led by Senator Jacinta Price and Warren Mundine are more to the point and oppose the claim by "voice" proponents that it will - very much on the surface at least, because the government isn't saying it - recognise the occupation of lands the indigenous lived on, and seek a better outcome for their descendants. Price in The Australian last month declared voters believe "there are enough voices; they want parliament to get on with its work, not be unduly held up by one group that may use the privilege to look after themselves at the expense of all citizens."
Unless the Albanese government explains in more detail what the "voice" really is, the referendum vote looks to be doomed. The proponents are talking in riddles and concepts while opponents, like Senator Price, are connecting with the ordinary person/voter with their point, "we don't need it, consider a better way". So if the "voice" is looking pretty shaky, what are the prospects of treaty?
Anyone looking for a template only has to look across the Tasman. The 1840 Treaty of Waitangi signed by the British Government and some Maori tribes is the basis of the current treaty which has been changed many times since 1986. Five years after the signing of the original treaty, the 10 year long Maori Wars broke out - eventually won by the British and their Maori allies - so it didn't work, then. But while changing it and adapting it over the years, the Kiwis have stuck with it. Whatever happened in the 1850s, the Maoris are definitely coming on on top now. It may partly explain why 600,000 Kiwis live in Australia, Maoris included.
