SUPPOSE for a moment that we have created something which meets Lidia Thorpe's idea of a treaty between modern Australia and its indigenous people. Then who will be able to sign it?
On the side of modern Australia, we know who -- the elected government of the day. But on the indigenous side? Who has the power, authority and/or standing to do so?
Certainly not Lidia Thorpe. Right now she's part of the colonising power structure which she opposes, and in it, she "represents" only one State, where a lot of white people got her elected.
To say the least, indigenous people in other parts of the country will not think that she does anything for them. Many indigenous Victorians might feel the same way.
Representatives of the whole indigenous population alone, who have been elected by the whole indigenous population alone, are the only ones who could sign the treaty which Lidia Thorpe so frenziedly carries on about.
Which does rather bring us back to something like The Voice, does it not?
At considerable expense to the taxpayer, Senator Thorpe is going to find that political tantrums and navel-gazing are as worthless now as they have always been.
G.T.W. AGNEW, Coopers Plains QLD
THE waters around The Voice have become very muddied indeed.
Conservatives oppose the Voice because of the value they place on our Constitution and their reluctance to make any change that may have unforeseen consequences.
Lidia Thorpe and Jacinta Price oppose the Voice because it is seen as making a change to a racist Constitution and not making the changes that are necessary to address the current needs of our First People.
If a Treaty is to be negotiated then it will be between the upholders of the current Constitution and representatives of our First People. There will be no Treaty unless both parties acknowledge and are acknowledged by the constituencies they represent.
Any subsequent negotiations for a Treaty and Truth Telling will be greatly enhanced by having our First People enshrined in our Constitution and having a Voice to Parliament.
There have been far too many knee jerk fixes and unrealistic expectations of how to overcome the serious disadvantages facing our indigenous population.
No one has THE answer. Truth Telling and a representative body of indigenous people enshrined in our constitution will be a necessary part of the journey. A Constitution is not set in stone. Now is the time for the conservatives in this country to stand up for real progress and change
Tony Newport, Hillwood
RATHER than continuing to shame Tasmanian drivers, can Tasmania Police tell us where the 14,961 traffic offences detected in the first four months of the financial year occurred?
Considering that over 71 per cent of fatalities from 2014 to 2021 occurred on arterial/sub-arterial roads and highways the placement of speed cameras in local and collector streets will have little effect on the road toll.
What is required is a greater presence on highways etc. with the physical apprehension of offenders rather than the automatic issuing of an infringement notice days after the offence.
Whilst of course there should be vigilance around school zones etc, greater impact on the road toll will be achieved by greater police presence on highways and country roads.
I await the statistics.
Stephen Coombes, Trevallyn
THE more that becomes evident about the Launceston City Council and the failed Birchalls car park development the more I am convinced that Council and Private enterprise do not mix.
Launceston City Council should go about council business and leave private development and developers to take care of themselves.
David Parker, West Launceston
IT is no secret, the big four banks are reporting profits in the billions every quarter.
That being the case, why are they able to get away with closing regional outlets which will only increase their profits. I believe the Federal Government should step in and ban them from doing so. I wonder how much tax these banks pay, and to whom?
Richard Cooke, Invermay
IN a "Trump-like" action, Federal Greens spokesperson Senator Nick McKim has demanded Treasurer Jim Chalmers to precipitate the resignation of Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Unfortunately, what Senator McKim fails to recognise and acknowledge is the essential institutional independence from government of Australia's central bank for example, and other institutions, which are collectively the bedrock of Australian democracy, and must be defended from short-term political popularism and/or opportunism.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
