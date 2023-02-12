The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community are invited to information sessions on new subdivision at Park Grove

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated February 12 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Housing Minister Guy Barnett announced the proposed subdivision which will deliver 55 new lots available for purchase for North-West Tasmanians.

Members of the community are invited to attend an information session on plans for a new in-fill subdivision in Burnie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Advocate journalist covering West and North-West Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.