Concern for cost of living and rising energy costs

Energy relief for low income Tasmanians is a key concern for the Tasmanian Council of Social Services.
TASCOSS are calling on the Tasmanian Government to provide much-needed funding to support Tasmanian households struggling with electricity costs.
Acting chief officer Dr Charlie Burton said given rising energy costs and the current cost of living crisis, the Tasmanian Government needs to make a significant contribution to the energy relief package being considered for Tasmanian households.
"The price for our hydro-generation is benefiting from coal and gas price volatility in the national electricity market (NEM), meanwhile Tasmanian households have been saddled with a 12 per cent increase in electricity prices, compounding cost of living pressures and stagnant wages," he said.
"This is an opportunity for the Tasmanian Government to give back some of the gains it is making from higher wholesale prices in the NEM and provide genuine bill relief to households.
"We know the cost of living crisis is impacting all Tasmanians, but those on low incomes are hurting the most. It is imperative the bill relief package which is agreed upon is well targeted and provides sufficient relief to Tasmanians most in need."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said cost of living issues like energy costs needed "real solutions" and "targeted assistance for vulnerable Tasmanians" unlike Labor's "magic pudding" solutions.
"We've demonstrated that with out Winter Bill Buster payment last year," he said.
Labor have also raised concerns over the impact of power costs. Franklin MP Dean Winter said Tasmanian businesses are struggling with soaring power costs.
"For businessowners such as Badri Awal, who runs the local favourite Soph Slice Gourmet Pizza Bar in Moonah, power bills are one of many rising input costs making running a business tough," he said.
Mr Winter said Tasmanian Labor has a policy of capping power price increases at 2.5 per cent each year for the next three years which would ensure that Tasmanian households and businesses save significant amounts of money.
"Households would be better off under our policy by around $500 a year and businesses such as Badri's could save thousands of dollars," he said.
"This energy crisis is not going away, and without meaningful action, it will likely get a lot worse."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
