The Longford Tigers have cause a major upset by beating tournament favourites South Launceston Knights in the Hurricanes Community Twenty20 Cup grand final in Longford on Sunday.
In the opening game of the day, Longford battled against the East Coast Cricket representative team for a place in the 20-over competition's big dance.
Batting first, the Tigers - who are unbeaten in the Tasmanian Cricket League thus far this season - looked to continue their imperious form.
Longford appeared untroubled to begin with, as openers Jackson Blair and Richard Howe put on 89 before the first wicket fell, when East Coast's Jamie McKimmie dismissed Blair for 69 having faced only 43 deliveries.
The wicket failed to deter the flow of runs for Longford however, with Jake Williams maintaining the tempo before Howe left the crease for a solid 29 off 24.
East Coast dragged Longford back nicely towards the end by taking four more wickets, but Williams' eluded them as he finished the innings unbeaten on 42.
With the Tigers setting 171 for victory, East Coast had a tough challenge on their hands to make the game a close contest.
Longford's Sam Henley ensured the improbable task would be a lot more difficult when he took two wickets in his opening spell to leave East Coast at 2-15.
Angus Tate and Jayden Blunt provided some resistance against the Tigers' attack, as they took the score to 2-47.
However, a collapse then ensued largely thanks to the efforts of Babar Khan (3-17), as East Coast lost 4-5 to slump to 6-52.
With the target becoming more unreachable with each passing over, Lewis Ritchie's battling 21 off 31 was the dim light in a dark street for East Coast as they stumbled their way to 88 all-out, giving the Tigers a dominant 86-run victory.
With the grand final beginning at 2.30pm, the Tigers were hoping to carry their brilliant performance against East Coast into their match against South Launceston.
The more fancied Knights were immediately placed on the back foot thanks to Henley and Khan, who seemed intent on repeating their destructive bowling display from earlier in the day.
Henley's stump-to-stump bowling allowed him to claim Mackenzie Barber (1 off 5) and Doug Ryan (17 off 11) bowled and LBW respectively, while Sean Harris (8 off 11) and the dangerous Nathan Phillip (8 off 7) fell victim to the wily Khan.
Sisitha Jayasinghe and Jeremy Jackson began the salvage effort for the Knights, with the pair able to take their team's score to 70.
However, South Launceston would again suffer a collapse, this time being 3-8 to find themselves in big trouble at 7-78.
Howe took his second not too long after, with him and Patrick Morehouse the architects of the Knights' lower-order demise.
South Launceston ended up 95 all-out, meaning Longford were a surprise favourite heading into the second innings.
It was a disastrous start for the already under-pressure Knights when Graham Donaldson bowled three no-balls in the first over of the innings and he was given no favours by Blair, who punished him in what ended up being a 24-run over.
The Tigers were keen to keep the frenetic pace as they managed 11 in the second over, however Howe was sent back to the pavilion for a golden duck.
The Knights fought back, taking 3-9, including the big wicket of Blair.
With the match poised at 4-44, Longford's Williams took it upon himself to carry his side to victory, scoring a measured 34 off 42.
Some late wickets were unable to stop the Tigers from claiming the unlikely victory, as they reached their target with three wickets remaining.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
