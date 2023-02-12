Government said it has no plans to impose empty house tax

In response to the Tenants' Union of Tasmania's letter pleading with the government to take action to utilise empty houses and ease the pressure of housing, the housing minister has said the government will "continue to provide solutions to the challenges renters are facing".
Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing Guy Barnett said the government "realise the difficulties a tight housing market are causing many Tasmanians".
"Our focus is increasing housing supply with our 10-year, $1.5 billion housing package - the largest housing investment in the state's history," he said.
Mr Barnett if referring to the plan to deliver 10,000 new affordable homes and units by 2032.
"We are also delivering 1500 social and affordable homes by June 2023 and we are tracking well with 735 completed as of December, 31 2022," he said.
The union's letter was signed by other community service providers such as Anglicare, Community Legal Centres Tas, Just Tas, Shelter Tasmania, TasCOSS and more.
Having found thousands of residential properties across Tasmania left empty for months or even years, the call was for the government to push for these empty houses to be put onto the rental market.
Suggesting either a vacant house levy or the one-off incentives such as a one-year waiver of land tax or a capped no-interest loan to allow investors to bring their investment properties up to the minimum standards required under the Residential Tenancy Act 1997 (Tas).
"We have no plans to impose an empty homes tax, but will continue to examine innovative ways to meet this ongoing challenge," Mr Barnett said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the governments focus was "building not taxing".
"We have a number of initiatives for affordable home and housing more generally," he said.
Principal solicitor for the Tenants' Union Ben Bartl said while initiatives like the Private Rental Incentive Scheme were welcome it wasn't enough.
"Clearly more needs to be done when there are thousands of residential properties that have been empty in our inner cities for at least one year," he said.
"Every possible lever needs to be pulled in ensuring that everyone has a roof over their head.
"The government should be introducing an empty homes levy as well continuing to offer incentives so that investors are encouraged to make their properties available."
Labor Elwick MLC Josh Willie said the Labor proposed the government aim to fixing 200 social houses that are currently vacant.
"Labor encourage people who have a vacant house to rent those out," he said.
Ms Willie said Labor did not support "another tax" for empty houses but more support was needed.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
