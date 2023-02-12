Library Lovers' Day will be held on February 14 and encourages Tasmanians to share their love of their local libraries.
While February 14 is Library Lovers' Day and also Valentine's Day, love letters to the library can be dropped in anytime throughout February.
Rosyn Library information services coordinator Alison Triffestt said library staff are keen to hear how your world is a better place because of your library.
"We encourage everyone to come and add to our Library Lovers' Day displays, whether it is a written message, a drawing or perhaps reading what others have already shared in their library love letter," she said.
"Library staff run community spaces that are free for everyone."
Visit in person at any of the 45 public libraries across Lutruwita/Tasmania, pick up a flyer, and jot down how the world is a better place because of your library.
Libraries Tasmania's have around 2.3 million visits each year, with 40 per cent of Tasmanians, more than 200,000 people, using their libraries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.