Sydney stayer Military Mission continued a dream run for two Tasmanian part-owners when he scored his biggest win in Sunday's $300,000 Hobart Cup at Elwick.
Launceston businesswoman Sharee Marshall and Longford trainer Leon Laskey have a share in the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained gelding who raced clear in the home straight to easily account for local outsider Travelling Gigolo and Sydney-trained favourite Spirit Ridge.
Marshall and Laskey have an interest in several imported horses in the Waterhouse/Bott stable including Sydney Cup winner Knights Order, who finished top-10 in last year's Melbourne Cup, and this year's reigning Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin.
"This is the first time we've seen this horse race in the flesh, due to COVID and other things, and it was a great win and great ride," Marshall said.
The stable's Melbourne foreman Rebecca Shanks said, all going well, Military Mission, who started his career in England, would stay for the $300,000 Launceston Cup at Mowbray on Wednesday week.
"We'll see how he pulls up but, ideally, that's the plan," Shanks said.
"The stable started looking at the Tasmanian races in general four to six week ago and we had a few horses in mind.
"We thought the Hobart Cup was the absolute perfect race for this horse because he would come here with only 54kg and we knew he was going well.
And, he's a horse that you can travel with full faith that he is going to come to the races and perform."
Although the race didn't go exactly to plan tactically, Shanks said jockey Winona Costin had ridden "a perfect race".
"We probably wanted the horse to be one pair further forward and not down on the rail but Winona made a mid-race move to get one-off and keep the favourite out three wide so you couldn't fault the ride."
Costin said she would have liked to settle a little closer "but he didn't muster the greatest and I had to bite the bullet.
"He got into a nice rhythm and, after I was able to pop off the fence down the back, he got a really good tow into the race.
"When I let him out at the top of the straight he was fantastic and put them away in two strides."
Costin was having her first race ride on Military Mission and said it was always a privilege to be on horses trained by Waterhouse and Bott.
It was Waterhouse's first Hobart Cup win and she emulated her father Tommy Smith who won in 1982 with Powerful Prince.
Tasmania's best horse The Inevitable staked his claim for a place in next month's All-Star Mile in Melbourne with another dominant win in the $125,000 Thomas Lyons Stakes.
The Scott Brunton-trained seven-year-old was sitting in seventh place on the All-Star Mile order of entry with just on 2000 votes prior to recording one of the most impressive of his 15 career wins.
The Inevitable burst past Alpine Wolf and First Accused in the home straight to score by 2-1/4 lengths as the horse considered his main danger, Rebel Factor, dropped out to finish last in an uncharacteristic performance.
Jockey David Pires, who is unbeaten in five rides on The Inevitable this campaign, was suitably impressed.
"He's an absolute little pocket rocket," Pires said.
"He really put paid to a quality field today.
"The track was nice and soft which was really good for his feet and he had a lovely run."
Pires said he was "happy to be sitting three wide just behind Dark Wanderer before I popped out wider to keep him going forward.
"When we straightened, he just exploded with his incredible finish," the jockey said.
"He's only little but he's got a massive stride and really covers ground when you let him go.
"He's got a wicked motor and he's the real deal ... he deserves to be in the All-Star Mile."
Voting is open until February 26 on the official All-Star Mile web site and everyone who votes, regardless of who they vote for, goes into the draw for a $250,000 cash prize.
Tasmania has had only two previous All-Star Mile representatives with Mystic Journey winning the inaugural running in 2019 and Still A Star unplaced in 2021.
Brunton finished with four winners and a second in the Hobart Cup.
Leading trainer-driver Rohan Hillier had a hand in three of the first four winners at Mowbray on Sunday night.
The Hillier-trained Big Boy Mal, driven by Gareth Rattray, led all the way in prestigious Harry Holgate Memorial.
Earlier in the night, Hillier won with Big Boy Mal's stablemate Miss Papenhuyzen and drove Emjays Black Chip to victory for trainer Michael Laugher.
Hillier said Big Boy Mal hadn't run a bad race since he changed the four-year-old's training routine.
"His first-up run was a bit disappointing on what he had done at home and at the trials, but we worked out he probably couldn't take much work through the week," the trainer told the Tasracing web site.
"Every other start since then has been good."
Hillier chose to drive stablemate Windy Hanover who ran home nicely from a bad draw to finish third but didn't really threaten the winner.
The horse that did threaten him was runner-up Galaxy Dancer who loomed to win in the straight before Big Boy Mal rallied.
The only surprising thing about Miss Papenhuyzen's win in the Rating 58-63 Pace was her price.
The mare dropped in class on an enormous run in the New Norfolk Cup but went around at $2.10 as she strolled home by 34m.
"She was really brave in the New Norfolk Cup," Hillier said.
"It was a rubber chook drive, being three-wide the trip, but she battled on well and had worked very well since."
