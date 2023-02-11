Slick greens graced bowlers for round 14 of the Bowls North Premier League - three of the five games were played on artificial ground while the other two were on well-prepared grass greens.
Westbury continued their stunning form with a win on home soil over Cosgrove Park.
Julian Frost's rink was the big winner for the clovers, netting an 18-shot win over Scott Stagg. Daniel Burke was rock solid as number three while Barry Roberts and Sophie Fletcher made sure they were around it all day to prevent the visitors from having a chance.
Cosgrove Park's Rob Krushka erased that deficit however, with his own 18-shot win over Les Watts who found the first week without his right-hand man, Malcom Turner, tough going.
Thankfully for Westbury, things were going from good to great over on the third and final rink - Paul Lowery once again recording a strong win, this time over the strong Shane Boden rink by a lazy 13 shots to secure the overall victory.
Kings Meadows travelled up to sunny Trevallyn and were greeted with a slick grass green which turned out to be to their liking.
Aaron Page's rink did plenty of damage early, leading Michael Sims 13-4 after just seven ends. Page himself would play many telling bowls throughout the game, including a massive conversion shot to remove Sims' shot bowl for a count of seven on the 19th end to put the result beyond doubt - eventually finishing up eight shots the better.
Byron Slater's rink had similar fortunes against Lucas Howell, leading by as many as 15 midway through the game as Judy Gurr and Shane Davern did plenty of damage.
A stronger second half by the Trevallyn rink saw the gap close but Slater would hold on to record a five-shot win. Graeme Hemingway would salvage an important two points for Trevallyn with a two-shot win over Rae Simpson in what was a herculean effort.
Bridport hosted the battling Deloraine and were never troubled throughout the match, cruising to a 39-shot all-rinks win.
Chris Walker was back in fine form once again - his 40-22 defeat of David Heathcote reinforcing just how strong he is on his home turf. Not to be outdone, Victor Goss, Ricky Easterbrook and Michael Furlonge ensured plenty of bowls were in the head for Walker to utilise. Brother Eddie followed suit with a comfortable 18-shot win over John Samphier with some great front-end bowls from Colleen Davis and Darryl Hawksworth.
Wayne Churchill completed the route as he fell over the line by just three shots against Keith Davis in what was a tight affair. The win sees Bridport lifted out of the relegation zone with a small buffer over the other competing teams.
East Launceston stamped their authority over the visiting Invermay side who would love to have the services of Gene and Candice Ayton back.
Sam Springer's rink was the driving force of the onslaught as they defeated world champion Bec Van Asch, by 16 shots. Ray Butcher carved up the opposition in a clinical leading display for Springer, while Peter Garrett worked his magic in the number two position and Drew Berwick was present as well.
David Minns miraculously recovered from his career-threatening back injury last week to bark orders once again this week. His rink's five-shot win was courtesy of great team bowling from Courtney Hobbs, Peter Costello and Will Springer.
Kane Walker's rink completed the all-rink victory for the Vikings, also with a five-shot win over Chris Lee. Brett Avent was the star attraction in this one - calling and playing his own shots at ease.
The Longford steam train keeps on rolling with another fine performance away to Launceston. Mark Strochnetter was outstanding for the Tigers in his rink's match against Rob Antel, cruising to a convincing 18-shot win.
Daniel Baker wasn't far behind him with his rink, defeating the strong Adam Donohue rink to the tune of 14 shots thanks to the inclusion of Shane Baker who made his debut start for Longford after many weeks observing from the sidelines.
The Trace Stewart and Jarrod Howard match-up was the best of the round for the neutral supporters and the large crowed amassed at the game were treated to a display of bowls for the ages.
In the end it would be the in-form Stewart that would prevail with a solitary one-shot rink win to salvage two points for Launceston.
