Chris Walker was back in fine form once again - his 40-22 defeat of David Heathcote reinforcing just how strong he is on his home turf. Not to be outdone, Victor Goss, Ricky Easterbrook and Michael Furlonge ensured plenty of bowls were in the head for Walker to utilise. Brother Eddie followed suit with a comfortable 18-shot win over John Samphier with some great front-end bowls from Colleen Davis and Darryl Hawksworth.

