An inspired bowling effort helped South Launceston take down Cricket North top-team Launceston at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday.
Day one of the game was washed out last weekend so the teams played a one-dayer.
The Knights' bowlers put together their most complete performance of the season, rolling the Lions for 66 in 26.5 overs.
They reached 5/69 in 20 overs thanks to the likes of debutant James Marshall who smacked two pull shots to the boundary on his way to 10 not out.
The 18-year-old and his brother Oliver made their first-grade debut together which is a rare occurrence.
Oliver, who scored three runs, said it was a thrill to open the batting.
"It was absolutely brilliant to be part of the team. I was honoured to play and it was a great game to start off my first-grade career," he said.
"It felt very good. There was a bit of swing out there. I felt comfortable and I just ended up nicking one off."
James said it was great to achieve the feat with his older brother.
They've played in teams together for the past three seasons after years of backyard cricket battles.
"It was great to have done it with Ollie. I don't think it's happened too many times before so it was a nice experience," he said.
Captain Jeremy Jackson said the brothers had worked hard to earn their spots.
"They looked really confident and comfortable, they're two confident young men which is great," he said.
"Ollie looked right at home until he unfortunately nicked one.
"For James to bat at number six in a low-scoring chase where we'd lost a few early wickets and show the maturity he did in his very first game and see the boys over the line, was something he should be really proud of."
Jackson said his bowling unit clicked.
"Our openers Graham Donaldson and Jackson Young bowled beautifully with the new ball," he said.
"It's something we've missed a bit at times this year, a bit of penetration and a few wickets with the new ball."
Jackson said Josh Freestone and right-arm off-spinner Ian Labrooy kept up the pressure.
He praised Labrooy who took 4-4 from six overs.
"He's a bit of a mystery spinner. He's is not your everyday run of the mill off-spinner," he said.
"He's got a few tricks up his sleeve and he doesn't bowl too many bad balls."
Jackson said it was a significant victory.
"As a group we've been wanting but probably falling just short of proving to the competition that our best cricket is capable of matching it with anybody on its day," he said.
"We were able to prove that today and I think prove it to a few of our guys as well that our best cricket is good enough because that Launnie side was as good a side as we're probably likely to play against in this competition."
Launceston captain Cam Lynch said the Lions didn't play their best on a good wicket.
"South bowled really well, they hit the deck hard and bowled full. They tried to nick our batters off early which they managed to do and then we were just in a hole from there," he said.
The skipper was happy with the bowling effort.
"We've got lots of depth in our bowling and everyone's performing really well with the ball," he said.
"Our batters aren't giving them enough to work with at the moment which is disappointing."
Lynch is optimistic the group can bounce back after their bye.
"I'd like to think it's a bit of an anomaly this week. We know we're better than that," he said.
"We've got the bye next week which gives us an opportunity for everyone to put in some hard work over the next fortnight to rectify today."
Meanwhile, Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet was pleased to see his team deliver in a crucial game against Mowbray in terms of the finals race.
The Shamrocks needed 78 runs after finishing day one on 3-57 and zoomed past the Eagles' 134 before declaring 8-243 at Ingamells Oval.
Murfet said his side was focused on what they could control.
The Shamrocks meet Riverside and South Launceston in the remaining two home-and-away rounds.
"All these games are really important because every team we're playing we're basically playing off for the same finals spot," he said.
"If we can win those games, we basically know we're going to be playing finals."
Ollie Wood, who resumed at the crease on 18, finished with a half-century.
Chathura Athukorala top-scored, belting three sixes on his way to an unbeaten 75 from 78 balls.
James Storay was the pick of Mowbray's bowlers with 3-43 and eight maidens.
"It was really nice Woody and Dan were able to steady our innings and get started well," Murfet said.
We lost Dan 45 minutes into the session but it was nice for Woody to keep going and get past 50 and take a fair bit of life out of the game."
Mowbray made 7-112 from 54 overs in their second innings.
