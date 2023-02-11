Tasmania's intellectual disability team have made history in the National Cricket Inclusion Championships in Brisbane.
Played over the past week, ID players, as well as blind and vision impaired players from all over the country have competed for national honours.
In the ID category, Tasmania won four out of their five group games meaning they finished second, which qualified them for the grand final.
Tasmania batted first and got off to a good start as they scored 46 for the loss of just one wicket.
South Launceston's Connor Sheppard contributed 28 off 42 balls before he was caught out, leaving the score at 4-60.
Some solid bowling from Victorian duo Mitchell Lawrence (2-6) and Michael Ford (4-9) proved destructive to the wickets column for Tasmania, who were eventually bowled out for 83.
Victoria were clinical in their chase, with Lukas Woodhouse's 20 off 27 and Gavan Hicks' 42 off 41 helping get their team over the line by eight wickets.
Sheppard continued his positive performance, taking one wicket at the concession of only four runs.
The defeat made it consecutive losses for Tasmania, after they had won four games on the trot, with Victoria overcoming them on Thursday too.
On that occasion Victoria posted 3-131, with South Launceston's Kobe Arrowsmith the most damaging with the ball, claiming 2-31.
In reply, Tasmania could only muster 7-67 with Arrowsmith once again the leading contributor with 29 runs, before he was forced to retire not out.
Coach Liam Devlin was thrilled with how the tournament panned out. "We played really well in the championship and the boys are really happy with themselves, unfortunately we couldn't quite get the last win but Victoria were a good side and so we're happy with that carnival," he said.
"It's great for the boys to do that well and all the effort they put in to get that reward was really good to see."
Devlin singled out Sheppard for his fantastic performances throughout his time in Queensland. "He played really well in the final and he had an amazing carnival overall," he said.
"He played really well the whole week, I think he missed out once with the bat, but he was probably one of our best players in the carnival for sure."
Besides the championships giving players from across the country the chance to play high-level cricket, it also served as an audition for upcoming Australia selection, according to Devlin.
"There's an Australian team being picked out of this carnival to travel later in the year so they put themselves in a position to be selected for that which is obviously very exciting," he said.
"It also gives them a lot of confidence, they're playing cricket with their peers and they love it."
