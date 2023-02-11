The finals race is beginning to take shape following round 16 action in the Tasmanian Cricket League.
Evandale Panthers' crucial win over Perth puts them in second, while Trevallyn's gutsy victory against Diggers puts them one win out of the top four.
Elsewhere, unbeaten Longford all but ended Legana's finals hopes while Hadspen had the bye.
Longford looked to continue their league-wide domination as they hosted Legana.
Durhams' opener Jarrod Dusautoy was run-out for a six-ball duck and Legana's innings never improved from there.
Tigers bowler Jessie Arnol and Kieran Davey took three quick wickets between them to leave the score at 4-23, meaning Sarabjit Singh and Simon Youd had their work cut out for them if they wanted to carry their side to a defendable total.
Any hope of that rapidly evaporated when Arnol claimed his third to remove Singh, with Youd dismissed just four runs later.
Abhishek Sadana and Tate Jacob's 16-run partnership was the Durham's largest for the innings before Babar Khan and Patrick Morehouse cleaned up the tail to finish Legana's innings at 56 all-out after only 18.3 overs.
Longford made short work of their chase, with Dion Blair and Josh Adams each making 20 runs unbeaten to give their team a nine-wicket win after 10.5 overs.
Evandale hosted Perth at Morven Park with the two sides trying to solidify their place in the finals.
Four wickets fell early for the Demons, with Jacob Walker claiming three of his own to take the score to 4-43. Tom Murfett began Perth's resistance to the early onslaught, managing 40 runs before he was run-out.
Walker (4-34), had support from multiple bowlers with the Demons unable to stop the flow of wickets as they finished on 9-159.
The Panthers didn't have it all their own way during the chase, with only one batter surpassing 20.
However, captain Jonty Manktelow's 53 off 89 balls proved to be the difference between the two teams, as Evandale reached their target with an over remaining and four wickets left.
Western Tiers were hunting their first win in their clash against ACL. The hosts started well too, with the opening stand contributing 53 before Jeremy Tuson fell for 29.
Ben Harris' two wickets appeared to level the contest at 3-95, however Western Tiers responded.
Mark Cooper played prime aggressor, finishing with 112 off 88 balls, before late innings hitting from Kyle Foster-Bailey (60* off 79) and Dylan Semmens (43* off 29) led the bottom-placed side to 4-274.
ACL survived an early wobble when Daniel Summers and Shaun Woods combined for 116 runs. Woods managed 45, while Summers scored the second century of the match with 108 off 71 balls.
ACL ended up securing the four-wicket victory with 2.4 overs remaining.
Trevallyn hosted Diggers knowing a win was required if they wanted to stay within the finals hunt.
Tyler Dudman-Wise (33) top-scored for Diggers while Mitchell Quarell and Lockie Mitchell both contributed 27.
For Trevallyn, it was Clayde White who was most damaging with the ball, taking 3-14 as Diggers finished 138 all-out.
The home side got off to an awful start in reply, losing 4-32 with Peter Lucas removing the top three batters.
Skipper Drew Clark and Alex Kerrison steadied the hosts, combining for 75 runs for the fifth wicket until Kerrison was removed for 30.
Clark (52*) and White (20*) finished the job for Trevallyn who won by five wickets.
