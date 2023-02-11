After 18 months, a further 20 units have been completed at Thyne House which will be able to house 50 young people and support them in their journey to independence.
Thyne House helps young people aged 16 to 24 with housing and coaching towards independence, providing referral to supports like real estate agents and also one-on-one mentorship.
"The opening of the $9.2 million expansion of the Thyne House Youth2Independence facility in Launceston is concrete evidence of Affordable Housing Action Plan being delivered," Mr Barnett said.
"This is not just about providing housing for young Tasmanians but about providing all the opportunities, training and skills to help them reach their full potential."
The new spaces have a fridge, microwave and oven and students will be supplied with beds, linen. Like any rental agreement, students will have inspections every three months and maintain their own spaces.
Community service provider Anglicare manage Thyne House.
Anglicare housing manager Noel Mundry being able to help 20 more people was worth celebrating.
"We're transforming the building, but we're transforming lives through firstly providing them with some stable accommodation, but also able to work with them around their employment, their educational goals," he said.
Mr Mundy said its about helping young people get an understanding of life outside Thyne House so they can reach their potential.
"This is a group of people that are in an age group that will eventually be our future leaders and we want to support them," he said.
"A lot of those young people come from really challenging backgrounds."
Mr Mundy said the cohort are excited about the new accommodations.
"The students have seen the creation of something that they know the value themselves and they'll be able to share that with other young people," he said.
Xavier Adams is 18-years-old and has been a student at Thyne House for several months, he said the staff are compassionate and helpful towards the cohort.
"The staff I have worked with are really great," he said.
"They are very helpful in helping you achieve your goals."
Mr Adams said he said the accommodation looked good and envied the new paint job.
The development also included a more functional reception area, living areas, laundries, storage areas and an additional overnight staff unit.
The build included some challenges, VOS Northern construction manager Brent Wilcox said.
"We had challenges the start of construction with COVID and supply issues," he said.
"Being around a lot of other buildings and services in Launceston we had a had some unknown ground conditions to work through with consultants."
There were also some planning challenges when it came to traffic that were worked through.
The construction also wanted to uphold the heritage of the site. Thyne House was once Thyne Brothers Knitting Mills.
"It was an important part of the project to honour the history of the site," X Squared Architects director Peter Scott said.
Some parts of the old building structures were repurposed for the accommodation.
Students will be able to move in to the new units later in 2023.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
