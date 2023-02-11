The Examiner
Thyne Houses $9 million expansion completed with new units and facilities

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
February 11 2023
Anglicare housing general manager Noel Mundry with housing minister Guy Barnett and Thyne House student Xavier Adams. Picture by Alison Foletta

After 18 months, a further 20 units have been completed at Thyne House which will be able to house 50 young people and support them in their journey to independence.

