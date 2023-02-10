Exton man found alive after missing for 24 hours

A 77 year-old man has been found in a critical condition after being missing for more than 24 hours.
The man was reported missing on Friday, February 10 to Tasmanian Police.
Exton man, John Hughes, was found in bushland not far from Exton.
Mr Hughes was last seen leaving his home on Friday at 10.30 in the morning to go for his routine walk, who used a walking stick as an aid, and was seen a short time later walking along Porters Bridge Rd.
When he didn't turn up for an appointment later on Friday, police were contacted.
As a result police searched along Porters Bridge Rd, and the surrounding area using a police drone equipped with infra red detection capability, SES volunteers, Tasmania Fire Service volunteers, Police Search and Rescue squad and local volunteers.
Police were unable to search overnight and had to resume the search in the morning.
On Saturday morning police, Tasmania Fire Service and SES volunteers were further deployed to the area, along with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
As a result of information received from the community, the search team were able to reduced to a search area around the Meander Ricer Bridge and Porters Bridge Road.
Mr Hughes was located in thick bushland approximately 200 metres north of the Meander River about 150m in from Porters Bridge Rd, by a volunteer member of the Tasmania Fire Service just before midday.
Mr Hughes was located alive but in a critical condition.
Tas Ambulance were on scene and able to help Mr Hughes after he was recovered from the bush and transported him to Launceston General Hospital to get urgent medical attention.
"I would like to thank everyone involved in the search for this man, particularly those volunteers that gave up their Saturday to help someone they didn't know," Senior Sergeant Michael Gillies said.
"Without the assistance of the SES and TFS volunteers this may have had a very different outcome for the missing man, his friends and family."
Deputy premier Michael Ferguson took to social media to report the man had been found safe.
He thanked the Tasmania Police, fire service and SES volunteers for their work.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
