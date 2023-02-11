THE comment by the Australian Medical Association's Dr John Saul claiming that "there at least 40 patients sitting in Tasmania's hospitals, ready to be discharged but were unable to do so" is disturbing
Equally as disturbing is the number of terminally ill patients in the LGH who could be transferred to a dedicated Hospice, freeing up acute beds, avoiding unnecessary and costly medical intervention and providing a more appropriate setting for both patient and loved ones
It is nine months since the Federal Labor Government committed $20 million to establish a Hospice within the LGH precinct. The money was allocated in the October budget, four months ago
To date no site for this facility has been identified. The Friends of Northern Hospice have had one reference group meeting with relevant Health Department representatives.
Maybe there is a philanthropist out there who has access to a suitable site or perhaps the Launceston City Council could come up with one?
Barb Baker, The Friends of Northern Hospice
IF I was a firefighter, a paramedic, a nurse, police officer, teacher, doctor, a childcare worker or any of a myriad of other essential workers currently fighting for better work conditions in order to do their job to the standard they would like to, I would be absolutely livid at another of our Premier's recent out-of-touch actions. And rightly so. One million dollars, donated to a brewing company? A joke, surely???
But who is laughing?
An added travesty is the fact that this company manufactures a product known to contribute to our current health epidemic and other social issues which continue to cause great harm in our society. A truly immoral decision to say the least...
Cassandra Wright, Port Sorell
IT IS time the Premier governed for the people rather than the AFL and tourism.
We have more important issues to address than stadiums and increasing MP numbers.
The Premier and government must of necessity focus on issues such as health, homelessness and reducing electricity costs to ease the plight of all Tasmanians during this difficult period.
Barry Campbell, Blackmans Bay
WHILE I sympathise with the people who have home loans and the burdens the rise in rates has caused, however when I was a lot younger with a home loan myself, the rate went above 19 per cent and some were paying 21 per cent.
You cannot imagine what this did to myself and many others in the same boat, I ask for all to be aware, there are always going to be people who are, or have been, worse off than you are.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
TAXPAYER funds being used to fund a Drag Queen story time for young children is not acceptable.
It is not innocent, the books and the event is an attempt to sexualise innocent toddlers and encourage gender dysphoria. Please help stop this ideology to small children.
We must speak up to protect our children.
Readers of this newspaper should consider the seriousness of undermining the innocence of young children.
Please phone our Mayor and the Library Manager to voice your concerns before next Wednesday.
Marion Green, South Launceston
ON a very recent trip to Melbourne I noticed numerous homeless individuals begging in the CBD and sleeping on the footpaths.
One approached a passing pedestrian, obligatory cardboard sign in one hand, mobile phone in the other, asking for money.
When his "target" said that he had no cash, the response was, "don't worry I have PayID".
Hmmm....
Sue Gul, Newnham
