The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Group rides postie bikes around state to raise money for Beyond Blue

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated February 10 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The group of blokes at the Homemaker Centre in Devonport before making their way around the state. Picture supplied

Most people associate postie bikes with delivering mail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.