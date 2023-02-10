Priority grants for LGBT disability community

The Tasmanian Government has announced its 2023 LGBTIQ+ Grants Program, coinciding with the first day of the 2023 Tas Pride Festival.
A total of $60,000 is available to community organisations, tertiary institutions and local government, with $30,000 specifically earmarked for projects that support LGBTIQ+ people with disability.
Working It Out chief officer Dr Lynn Jarvis said these grants were important for the community.
"We hope that these grants continue to spread the word about the role of inclusivity in supporting positive mental health and wellbeing outcomes for LGBTIQ+ folk," she said.
"Importantly this year the 'priority' grant allocation (a total of $30,000) will go to projects for LGBTIQ+ people with disabilities.
"The prevalence of disabilities and chronic health issues is high amongst LGBTIQ+ people, and their needs are often overlooked. I am looking forward to seeing some innovative programs by and for LGBTIQ+ people with disabilities."
Minister for Community Services and Development, Nic Street, said the grants would support community organisations to increase access to services and participation for LGBTIQ+ Tasmanians.
"It is fantastic to be able to announce further funding to local organisations that support our LGBTIQ+ community as we come together to celebrate the 2023 TasPride Festival," Mr Street said.
"We are delivering an inclusive community where all Tasmanians are treated with dignity and respect and have an equal opportunity to engage in Tasmanian life."
An additional $10,000 in funding will also be provided to Working it Out to continue to administer its Community Grants Program, ensuring continued support for grassroots LGBTIQ+ initiatives.
Dr Lynn said the small grants program administered by Working It Out will deliver rapid grants of up to $750 help small, local groups to put on activities and events.
Applications close March 24. For further information, please visit: dpac.tas.gov.au/divisions/cpp/community-grants.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
