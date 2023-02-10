Police officers from across the state, including the northern districts, are rolling up their sleeves to donate blood.
The Bleed4Blue campaign will finish at the end of February after a three month, nationwide challenge for law enforcement officers.
The efforts will also help much needed blood and plasma supplies, with Lifeblood spokesperson Leanne Mangano saying Launceston was in need of an additional 200 blood and plasma appointments to be filled over the next two weeks.
READ MORE: Push to return tourism icon at Binalong Bay
Commissioner Donna Adams said blood donations were a way to help the community in a different way.
"We see first-hand how important blood donations are in our jobs assisting the Tasmanian public who have been injured because of a traffic crash, crime or other incident," Commissioner Adams said.
The campaign was launched in 2018 after Detective Sergeant John Breda from the NSW Police Force was saved by blood donations after being attacked in Maroubra.
We see first-hand how important blood donations are in our jobs.- Commissioner Donna Adams
Those who have donated in February will have received an added boost with a limited-edition bandage.
It is part of Lifeblood's campaign for February - Give Blood. Fight Cancer. The bandage has been designed by Australian fashion designer and breast cancer survivor Camilla Franks to help boost donations.
Ms Franks was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2018. She said she jumped at the opportunity to raise awareness about blood donation.
"I know how helpless others can feel when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, and that's why I was so drawn to Lifeblood's campaign for February - Give Blood. Fight Cancer," Franks said.
"It shines a light on just how much of Australia's donated blood is used by cancer patients and reminds us all why donating blood is such a fantastic way to support someone living with cancer," she said.
Lifeblood plan to collaborate with other Australian artists for future designs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.