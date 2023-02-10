The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Fire Service withholds WHS information

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated February 10 2023 - 10:46pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TFS slammed over withholding WHS information from health and safety representative

The Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) says it will cooperate with WorkSafe Tasmania after withholding health and safety information.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.