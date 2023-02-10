An off-duty Tasmania Police officer who assaulted a man and then lied about what happened faces the loss of his career, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Todd Barry Apted, 52, was found unanimously guilty by a Supreme Court jury of assaulting Juma Obeid on a Sunday afternoon in Newnham in August, 2020.
Ten or more of the jury found him guilty of perverting the course of justice on September 1, 2020 when he falsely told Tasmania Police Professional Standards officers that Mr Obeid was armed with a knife and that he feared for his life.
Apted elaborated his account after being told by a police colleague that the footage "looked untidy'.
The assault occurred after Apted overreacted when his son rang him to tell him of a confrontation in which Mr Obeid punched the window of the son's car.
High quality video footage from a house in Tompsons Lane captured the incident in which an aggressive Apted screamed abuse and advanced on Mr Obeid. "You f---ing piece of shit...you want to have a crack at my boy?", he said.
During the professional standards interview it was apparent that Mr Apted had not told Mr Obeid that he was a police officer until one minute and 35 seconds into the footage when he said: "You f---ed with wrong person c---, I'm a police officer."
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said that the 24-year career of the now suspended officer was over.
"His future is unclear and he will never go back to the police as a result of his convictions," he said.
He said that he was suffering from post traumatic stress syndrome at the time of the incident arising from cumulative effects of his service.
Mr Tucker said the incident was not of his making saying that he was a parent acting in defence of his son.
However, Justice Robert Pearce remarked that both Apted and his son could have turned around and gone home without confronting Mr Obeid. "It was finished and done," he remarked.
Mr Tucker said that Apted had no relevant prior convictions and had never been accused of using excessive force. "It may be that he was hypervigilant in relation to his son," he said.
Apted made an offer to plead guilty to the assault if the pervert justice charge was dropped.
He said that it was highly unusual for perverting justice justice charges to be laid just because there was a difference in version of events.
In a victim impact statement Mr Obeid said the thing he couldnt get out of his mind was that it was a police officer "who did this".
Justice Pearce ordered that Apted be assessed for a home detention order and ordered he reappear on April 14 for sentence.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
