The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Todd Barry Apted guilty of assault and perverting justice

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd Apted and a Tasmania Police welfare officer leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston

An off-duty Tasmania Police officer who assaulted a man and then lied about what happened faces the loss of his career, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.